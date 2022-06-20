ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

In Photos: NY, CT polo fans cheer at Greenwich Polo Club for East Coast Bronze Cup finals

By Tyler Sizemore
Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWICH — New Yorkers and polo fans from across Connecticut...

Register Citizen

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Connecticut

Pops of color will dress Connecticut's night skies for the next week as towns throughout the state celebrate the Fourth of July. Whether you're at a baseball game, a town fair or simply sprawled out in an empty field, there are plenty of places around the state where you can catch fireworks this year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Comedy club to open at Stamford Town Center: ‘This was a no-brainer’

STAMFORD — Stamford Town Center will soon serve up laughs in its restaurant plaza at 230 Tresser Blvd. New York Comedy Club announced this week that it plans to open an establishment at the downtown mall in December or January, delivering the city its first full-time comedy club in more than 30 years. It will mark the third New York Comedy Club location, complementing venues in Manhattan’s East Village and midtown.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Monroe’s ‘Weatherman’ wins $10K on American Ninja Warrior

MONROE — Joe Moravsky waits for the beep then runs towards the first obstacle — a series of poles surrounded by water. He clears those and each other obstacle, including a seemingly insurmountable wall called the Mega Wall. “Let’s go,” the Monroe resident yells before running up the...
Greenwich, CT
Government
Greenwich, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Register Citizen

Bethlehem Land Trust holding program on raptors

BETHLEHEM — Birds are coming to Bethlehem — bot the usual small migrating spring birds that New Englanders try to attract to feeders in the garden, but raptors: carnivorous birds of prey such as hawks, eagles, falcons, vultures and owls. Large birds will be part of a family-oriented...
BETHLEHEM, CT
Register Citizen

City official: Dockside Brewery key to Milford’s Devon area transformation

MILFORD — Julie Nash envisioned Devon’s transformation when Dockside Brewery opened its doors in that area of Milford two years ago. Nash, the city’s director of economic and community development, recalled how that move was considered the perfect ingredient to creating a growing business community in Devon. And that vision has become a reality.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

In photos: Danbury’s Alternative Center for Excellence celebrates its 21 graduates in the Class of 2022

DANBURY — In this celebratory season of commencements, the graduates from the Alternative Center for Excellence also gathered recently to mark their accomplishments. ACE had nine graduates from January and 12 graduates from June, for a total of 21 students in the Class of 2022. Of those, 17 participated in a ceremony held June 14 at Broadview Middle School. January and June graduates walked together in the ceremony. There were more than100 people in attendance at the event, according to Joanne Tolles, an English/guidance teacher at the Alternative Center for Excellence.
DANBURY, CT
#Ct #Greenwich Polo Club #New Yorkers #La Fe
Register Citizen

New Haven’s Dixwell ‘Q’ House farmers market opens for new season

NEW HAVEN — It’s about to get easier and more convenient for residents of the Dixwell, Newhallville and nearby neighborhoods to get healthy, farm-fresh foods. Even people without wheels to get to the nearest supermarket can stock up at the farmers market at the Dixwell Community “Q” House.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Shot by a Hamden cop in 2019, Stephanie Washington calls on mayor for justice

HAMDEN — Three years after being shot by a Hamden police officer, Stephanie Washington decided it was time to make her voice heard. The 2019 shooting led to criminal charges against Devin Eaton, the now-former Hamden cop who fired the shots that struck Washington, thereby igniting a storm of protests and media coverage.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Narcotics thieves hit at least 4 CT pharmacies in 1 hour

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Police say they believe a New Haven Walgreens was the first in a series of at least four narcotics thefts at Connecticut pharmacies in a span of about an hour Tuesday. New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Barnum parade back in Bridgeport with original floats

BRIDGEPORT — The city’s streets will once again be graced by the sights and sounds of the Barnum Festival Parade after a two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic. The parade kicks off at noon on Sunday beginning at John Street and Park Avenue. It ends at the P.T. Barnum statue by Soundview Drive.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield home with car collector barns listed for $4.75M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. From the outside, the home on 1481 Hillside Road in Fairfield looks like any other suburban Colonial home. But beyond its stone façade and sprawling lawn are features suited for any car aficionado. Listed for $4.75 million, the...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

First-time home buyers in CT can qualify for up to $50,000 under new program

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday a state partnership with Webster Bank that will provide down payment and closing costs assistance to low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers who apply to Connecticut Housing Finance Authority’s First-Time Homebuyer program. The “Time to Own” program, which launched last Monday, is being administered by...
Register Citizen

How Norwalk is using $15 million to improve MLK Corridor

NORWALK — In the upper level of the South Norwalk library, dozens of residents, community leaders and city officials gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate the roughly $15 million dedicated to revamping the area and expound on redevelopment plans. Since launching the Martin Luther King Corridor Initiative in 2019, the...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull Day returns with food, fireworks and rides

TRUMBULL — A weekend of food, fireworks and fun is just around the corner with the approach of the annual Trumbull Day. This year’s festival will take place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 1 and from 2 to 10:30 p.m. July 2 on the field behind Hillcrest Middle School, 530 Daniels Farm Road.
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford company to sell part of global e-commerce division for $100 million

STAMFORD — Shipping-and-mailing firm Pitney Bowes announced this week that it would sell its BorderFree e-commerce services business for approximately $100 million to e-commerce services provider Global-e. Stamford-headquartered Pitney Bowes’ agreement with Petah-Tikva, Israel-headquartered Global-e focuses on a business within Pitney Bowes’ global e-commerce division that helps retailers enter new markets by localizing their domestic websites in more than 200 countries and territories and also assists them in simplifying compliance and regulations processing.
STAMFORD, CT

