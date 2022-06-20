ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

The benefits of CampusCare for local sports teams

By Darren Kramer
WTNH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTNH) – Hartford HealthCare is teaming up with some local colleges to make sure...

www.wtnh.com

Journal Inquirer

SW evergreen walk 5 0622.jpg

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Staying safe with sports, activities in the summer heat

Conn. (WTNH) — With summer comes outdoor sports and fun activities. For many athletes and families, that means sports practices, games, matches and tournaments in the sun and during this week it means watching the Traveler’s Tournament at TPC. With the high temperatures and UV rays, it’s important...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Golf Digest

The No. 1 junior in the country is making his PGA Tour debut this week, and he hails from ... Connecticut?

Elite junior golfers seem often to be bred in warm weather places. California, Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas—those are the states you expect to see when you look at the makeup of the national junior golf rankings. But right now, the player who sits atop the Rolex AJGA and Junior Golf Scoreboard Rankings breaks the mold: 19-year-old Ben James hails from Milford, Conn., a small coastal city in New Haven County. Just weeks after graduating from Hamden Hall Country Day School, James will play in this week’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands—his first PGA Tour event with the fitting backdrop of his own home state.
MILFORD, CT
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
WTNH.com

Staying on course: tips to stay healthy while golfing

Conn. (WTNH) — Are you trying to improve your golf game, but you’re feeling the effects of all those practice swings? There are steps you can take to make sure you can be on the course all summer long. Sarah Emlaw, physical therapist with Hartford HealthCare’s Bone and...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

East Hartford welcomes food trucks into the community

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - East Hartford announced changes to local ordinances and regulations to streamline the application process for food truck owners. These changes provide the opportunity for greater access to food trucks for local businesses and residents. “We recognize our resident’s interest to expand food truck options offered...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

University of Hartford joins new conference amid Division III transition

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford is poised to join a new athletic conference, amid its ongoing transition from NCAA Division I athletics to Division III. The university announced Tuesday it has been accepted to join the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) and begin competition in the 2023-24 academic year. The University of Hartford will be the 11th member of the CCC once it begins competing.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor restaurant owner embraces change

WINDSOR — Juan Guzman has lived in the United States for nearly 35 years, an immigrant from Mexico. He found a career in the construction industry and started his own business 25 years ago, building houses throughout the region. About 2½ years ago, Guzman decided to pursue a new...
WINDSOR, CT
multihousingnews.com

Lloyd Jones Buys Historic Connecticut Senior Living

The 113-unit property in West Hartford used to be a boarding school for girls. Lloyd Jones has acquired the 113-unit Hamilton Heights, a historic senior housing community in West Hartford, Conn. The new owner is slated to renovate and rebrand the property as AVIVA West Hartford. The seller was Peregrine Senior Living.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

'Dinner Under The Stars' fundraiser returns

SOUTHINGTON – Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) will see a fully seated table and support from several local restaurants at their “Dinner Under The Stars” fundraiser, which returns to the town green as an in-person event Sunday. Diann Thomson, executive director of Southington Community Cultural Arts said...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Kristen Walters

Connecticut restaurant chain closes multiple locations

A well-known Connecticut restaurant chain has just closed multiple locations throughout the state. The past couple of years have been tough on businesses all over the country, and restaurants have been hit particularly hard. As a result, many popular chains have been forced to close their doors, and Chip's Family Restaurant is the latest casualty.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Yale baseball hires Eastern Connecticut’s Brian Hamm as new coach

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brian Hamm, who just led Eastern Connecticut State to an NCAA Division 3 national championship, has been named the head coach of the Yale baseball team. Hamm replaces John Stuper, who retired after 30 years at the helm following...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Middlesex Health takes over Durham ambulance service amid EMT shortage

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Many towns and cities across the state are facing a challenge because of a shortage of volunteer EMTs. Durham decided to hire paid part-time workers to help fill the gaps, but it wasn’t really cost-effective compared to the amount of revenue coming in. So the town approached Middlesex Health, which is […]
DURHAM, CT
Journal Inquirer

Splash pad may replace old Vernon pool

VERNON — Town officials are considering replacing the aging Horowitz Pool in Henry Park with a splash pad in order to save on costs. WHAT: Instead of replacing the aging Horowitz Pool in Henry Park with a new pool facility, the town is considering building a splash pad at the location to save costs.
VERNON, CT

