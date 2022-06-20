Investigators look into suspected arson at Town Center Apartments

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police and fire departments responded to a suspected arson situation Saturday morning.

It happened at the Town Center Apartments on North Neil Street. That is near the Marketplace Mall.

Ring door bell security video showed a man setting the unit’s “welcome” mat on fire. Authorities said the tenants know the man.

The fire was quickly extinguished but the suspect was not immediately found. Police are now looking for 23-year-old Caleb Barnell for questioning.

If you know Barnell’s location, call Champaign Police. Their phone number is (217) 351-4545.

