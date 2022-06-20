Police Kill Bear In Palm Beach County, Say They Had No Other Choice
Trapping Attempts Unsuccessful, Even With Tranquilizer. Bear Estimated To Weigh 300 pounds. CLAIM: Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Did...bocanewsnow.com
you have 2 large zoos in the area... You call them and have them tranq it... use a box truck as a trap. There are options, they were just too impatient..
Very sad that our representative are that inadequate, and disorganized. Especially since it stared at 8am , that’s a lot of daylight to get the proper accommodation in place . Just handled so very poorly.
This is just another example of what happens when purely city people come in contact with nature. City folk have one basic response which is to just kill it. They don't understand it, they don't know how to act or react and they just want it gone. Animals are generally fairly predictable. He wasn't aggressive and he was just milling around looking for something to eat. All you needed to do was stay back, keep him corralled and busy with some fruits and veggies. Once you have a box truck in place, a nice chunk of fish for the catch.
