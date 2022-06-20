ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Police Kill Bear In Palm Beach County, Say They Had No Other Choice

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trapping Attempts Unsuccessful, Even With Tranquilizer. Bear Estimated To Weigh 300 pounds. CLAIM: Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Did...

bocanewsnow.com

Homer Collins
3d ago

you have 2 large zoos in the area... You call them and have them tranq it... use a box truck as a trap. There are options, they were just too impatient..

Reply
jigglypuff
3d ago

Very sad that our representative are that inadequate, and disorganized. Especially since it stared at 8am , that’s a lot of daylight to get the proper accommodation in place . Just handled so very poorly.

Reply
Homer Collins
3d ago

This is just another example of what happens when purely city people come in contact with nature. City folk have one basic response which is to just kill it. They don't understand it, they don't know how to act or react and they just want it gone. Animals are generally fairly predictable. He wasn't aggressive and he was just milling around looking for something to eat. All you needed to do was stay back, keep him corralled and busy with some fruits and veggies. Once you have a box truck in place, a nice chunk of fish for the catch.

Reply
IN THIS ARTICLE
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

