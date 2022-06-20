Body found in Benton Co. trailer; No foul play suspected

BENTON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation was opened in Benton County on Sunday after a woman’s body was found in her trailer.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, the woman in her 50s lived in Camden, and her body had been there for a few days prior to when they found her.

Death investigators said it was likely due to heat exhaustion. Officials said she had no prior medical issues, and there was no foul play – the doors were locked at the time they found her.

The sheriff said the woman was found alone with her cats inside the home. Since then, animal control and friends have reportedly stepped in to take care of her pets.

