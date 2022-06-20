ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Cheryl (Ladendecker) Clark

By Roxanne Miller
thewestfieldnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTFIELD – It is with enormous sadness and love that we share the passing of Cheryl (Ladendecker) Clark on Tuesday, June 15, 2022. She died peacefully surrounded by family after a fierce battle with cancer. Born to the late Richard and Veronica Ladendecker on April 10th, 1958, in...

thewestfieldnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewestfieldnews.com

David W. Tillman, Sr.

WESTFIELD – David W. Tillman, Sr., 93, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, in a local nursing home. A Westfield resident since 1957. He was born in Erie, PA on. March 26, 1929, to the late Wallace T. and Cecilia M. (Amidon) Tillman. He was a graduate of Mills Creek High School in Erie in 1948 and he was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He worked for Pratt and Whitney, Hamilton Standard and United Technologies as an experimental Mechanic for 34 years and retired in 1992. He worked at the Kennedy Space Center on the Apollo 16 & 17 missions.
WESTFIELD, MA
thewestfieldnews.com

Robert E. Bonkowski

PALMER – Robert E. Bonkowski, 70, (1951 – 2022) passed away June 17, 2022 with his loving wife by his side. Bob was born on December 1, 1951 in Westfield to the late Edward and Bernice (Sczuczynski) Bonkowski. He graduated from Westfield High School and attended Westfield State University. Graduating from Springfield Technical Community College, Bob earned a Dean’s List Award, a President’s List Award, and an Alpha Nu Omega Society Award. He previously worked in Shipping and Receiving at Columbia Manufacturing, Buxton Manufacturing, Carando Inc., and Waldman Publishing. Bob was a lover of dogs and cats, of which he had many. He leaves behind his dog Molly and his cat Tess. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed creating multiple flower gardens for his wife. Bob was also a self-taught fractal artist and produced many beautiful works of fractal art.
WESTFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy