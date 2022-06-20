Cheryl (Ladendecker) Clark

PALMER – Robert E. Bonkowski, 70, (1951 – 2022) passed away June 17, 2022 with his loving wife by his side. Bob was born on December 1, 1951 in Westfield to the late Edward and Bernice (Sczuczynski) Bonkowski. He graduated from Westfield High School and attended Westfield State University. Graduating from Springfield Technical Community College, Bob earned a Dean’s List Award, a President’s List Award, and an Alpha Nu Omega Society Award. He previously worked in Shipping and Receiving at Columbia Manufacturing, Buxton Manufacturing, Carando Inc., and Waldman Publishing. Bob was a lover of dogs and cats, of which he had many. He leaves behind his dog Molly and his cat Tess. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed creating multiple flower gardens for his wife. Bob was also a self-taught fractal artist and produced many beautiful works of fractal art.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO