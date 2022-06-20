ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Real estate expert says interest rates may eliminate buyers from the market

 3 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — Experts in the Des Moines metro housing market said homebuyers will start to see a shift away from what the market has looked like the past two years. This follows the announcement from the Federal Reserve last week increasing interest rates. David Bell, vice...

Open for Business: HB Bin Blasters

HB Bin Blasters is open for business to help you clean your trash cans and recycling bins. Owners Josh Beckman and Eric Hogrefe share how it got started. For more information you can contact HB Bin Blasters at 515-422-4981 or visit the website at hbbinblasters.com. Do you have a new...
What would a suspension of the federal gas tax mean for Iowans?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
Panel Recommends Dismissal Of Review Of Axne Stock Trade Reporting

(Washington, DC) — A bipartisan advisory panel has recommended that the House Ethics Committee dismiss its review of third district Congresswoman Cindy Axne’s stock trades. Last year, a watchdog group called the Campaign Legal Center accused seven House members — including Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines — of failing to report stock trades. The purchases and sales of stock were related to retirement accounts for Axne and her husband as well as 529 investment accounts for their children’s college expenses. Axne says she and her husband left the investment decisions to account managers and didn’t execute or direct any stock trades themselves — and Axne didn’t realize she was required to file public reports about any account activity. The bipartisan board that reviews ethics complaints has unanimously voted to recommend that all allegations against Axne be dismissed.
PROJECT UPDATE: West Bank headquarters

Buildings have been demolished on the site of West Bank's planned new headquarters at 3330 Westown. Parkway in West Des Moines. Last week, demolition crews were sorting through the debris and removing it from the site. Photo by Duane Tinkey. Permits were issued in May by the city of West...
Sen. Grassley Introduces Bill to Ease Inflation, Encourage Savings

WASHINGTON D.C. (Radio Iowa) As gas prices and inflation bound into record territory, Iowa U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is co-sponsoring a bill he says will provide relief and protections for our savings accounts. Grassley, a Republican, says the Middle-Class Savings and Investment Act would help lower- and middle-income Americans save as inflation outpaces any interest they might earn through targeted tax relief.
Iowans, Here Are Things You Can Do Today to Save On Your AC Bill

If your house has been anything like mine, your air conditioner has been working overtime these past few weeks. For all of eastern Iowa, temperatures are expected to be close to 90 degrees for the remainder of the week. Did you know there are some very simple things you can do today, that could help lower the cost of your next AC bill?
Construction underway on Live Nation entertainment venue in Waukee's KeeTown Loop commercial district

Construction has begun in Waukee on the Live Nation entertainment venue at 2938 Grand Prairie Parkway. Architectural rendering courtesy of OPN Architects. More than $93.5 million in new commercial construction projects got underway in the Des Moines area in May, including the Live Nation entertainment venue in Waukee, a review of area building permits shows.
I-380 Expansion One Step Closer

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
Landus Swaps Facilities with Heartland Cooperative

Landus Cooperative recently swapped facilities with another agriculture cooperative. Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens tells Raccoon Valley Radio in response to the agriculture industry consolidations and condensing of the market, they wanted to create synergies with other cooperatives so they could continue to thrive. He says the Landus Board of Directors unanimously approved trading facilities with Heartland Cooperative, including Earlham for Panora and Woodward for Rippey.
$1.4M granted to help 2020 derecho survivors find legal help

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from August 2021. The Legal Services Corporation, a nonprofit that aims to provide civil legal assistance to low-income Americans, has awarded $1.4 million to Iowa Legal Aid to help victims of the August 2020 derecho. The derecho tore through...
Norwalk residents upset with short public pool hours

NORWALK, IOWA — It’s a nationwide problem, but it has come home on a hot day in Norwalk. Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the Norwalk Pool is only open 1-3:00 pm in the afternoon, Sunday through Thursday, and 6:30-8:00 in the evening. The pool is closed Friday and Saturday. On a hot day its […]
Ames water exceeds limits for PFAS after EPA change

AMES, Iowa — The city of Ames says a change in EPA regulations means its drinking water now exceeds the federal limit for PFAS, otherwise known as "forever chemicals." PFAS include man-made compounds used for years in non-stick coatings, water repellents and even food packaging. Earlier this month, the...
Emergency Food Box Mandatory Meat Giveaway

The Emergency Food Box is advising the public that due to a refrigerator break-down at their Marshalltown location they are looking it get rid of a large quantity of meat which they currently have in stock. All meat in supply needs to be removed from their Marshalltown location by the...
Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
