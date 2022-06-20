Former Cleveland police ‘Officer of the Year’ under investigation for anti-Semitic social media posts

CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made in connection with a deadly shooting Wednesday in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood, police said. Police were called about 5:40 p.m. to Huntmere Avenue and East 156th Street for reports that a man had been shot. When officers arrived, they discovered a 30-year-old man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and died at the scene, police said.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO