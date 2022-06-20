Former Cleveland police ‘Officer of the Year’ under investigation for anti-Semitic social media posts
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cleveland police officials launched an investigation into an officer’s anti-Semitic social media posts. Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said on Monday that the department’s internal affairs investigators and ethics officer are investigating officer Ismail Quran. Quran was hired in 2018 and was named the department’s Officer of the...www.cleveland.com
