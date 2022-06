PERRYVILLE, Ark. — A corrections officer is dead after gunfire erupted in an Arkansas jail, authorities said early Thursday. According to KARK and KYTV, the incident occurred late Wednesday at the Perry County Jail in Perryville. The suspect, identified only as a 37-year-old man, was being booked at the time of the shooting, officials said.

