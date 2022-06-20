Motown Mile, 5K & Craft Beer Festival

The Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022. This is the same weekend as Walnut Days Celebration, 50 miles east of Moline. Walnut (in Bureau County) will be celebrating its 150th anniversary of the Walnut Days activities. The run/walk starts at...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport flower shop is celebrating its 45th anniversary on July 1. “Flowers by Jerri” first opened for business on July 1, 1977 inside founder Jerri Munson’s home in Davenport. The first storefront location was opened on 49th and Pine Street in Davenport. Its...
WHBF-TV and Nexstar collected nonperishable food and financial donations at Fareway stores June 16 and June 17 for the River Bend Food Bank. Thanks to your generosity, our Nexstar Days of Caring collected 1,310 pounds of food and $3,622.49 in donations, which totals enough for the River Bend Food Bank to distribute 19,204 meals! You can still donate here.
A QC distillery is now pouring their famous cocktails at a new downtown Davenport location. Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire “soft opened” their “Downtown Lounge” at 318 East 2nd St. over the weekend. The building houses their new cocktail bar and will also house a...
The Jaycees of the Quad Cities, a volunteer organization that aims to build personal and professional relationships to strengthen the Quad City non-profit community, announces their 2nd annual Bar-B-QC event. The event, sponsored by Midwest Grilling Supplies in Davenport, will take place September 9-10 from 11am-11pm at LeClaire Park in...
The first indoor Red Ribbon Gala in three years will be held by The Project of the Quad Cities (TPQC) on Saturday, June 25 at the Bend XPO Center in East Moline. Last year’s event was outdoors at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport. About 500 people attended, raising $90,000 for The Project. So far, 450 people have registered for this weekend’s gala, marketing and communications director Tyler Mitchell said Thursday.
Ever have a hard time finding positivity in your life? It’s understandable, especially in these current times. Negativity is all around us. You’ll find it all over social media, there are rising prices everywhere, and there’s always stress at the workplace. But positivity can be found, believe it or not, it’s within yourself.
On Thursday, the Park Board will consider a request from the city's Historic Preservation Commission to put the metal plaque along the bike path, downtown. Commission member Frank Ege says it honors the young people in Moline and other cities who helped protect the Quad Cities from the historic flood of 1965.
With so many shows coming to the Quad Cities this summer, the conversation of "Well where do you want to go eat?" can get annoying and nowhere fast. Because I, for one, don't want to enter that conversation, I rounded up a few restaurants that work for a preshow meal in Downtown Davenport and Downtown Moline to save you and your friends/significant other the breath of having that talk.
Reverend Stuart Schoup, Interim Pastor with First Congregational United Church of Christ, joined us to today to highlight how his Geneseo church is showing its inclusiveness through a colorful art installation. For more information visit fccgeneseo.org/. For more Living Local visit ourquadcities.com/Living-Local.
The park was founded in 1870 by German immigrants who were members of the Schuetzengesellschaft as a place for target shooting. But right from the start it was more than that. Soon the 23-acre site at 700 Waverly Road was home to a dance hall, music pavilion, bowling alley, roller coaster, small zoo and picnic grounds. Lots of people, primarily Germans, gathered there for socializing.
Dan Haughey, Black Hawk College Speech-Theatre Professor Emeritus and a QC professional actor, will present his one-person show on Ulysses S. Grant at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22nd at the new East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Avenue. The show, “Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot,” focuses on...
All aboard! The Galesburg Railroad Days is chugging back into town to celebrate the area’s rich railroad history. Randy Newcomb, Executive Director at the Galesburg Tourism and Visitors Bureau, made a stop at Local 4 to tell us all about the event. For more information on the Galesburg Railroad...
If you're a fan of onion rings, then today is your lucky day! June 22nd is National Onion Rings Day here in the U.S., and it's another excuse to devour some delicious fried food. In honor of today's holiday, we decided to take a look at some of the best...
Inflation is affecting everyone’s pockets, from buying groceries to the price at the pump. The price of some tech schools and academies also are going up. That’s the case for New Style Hair Academy in Moline. The academy now is paying more for hair products and the tools its students need.
The Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport has announced that country artist Dustin Lynch will perform on Aug. 7, 2022, in place of Toby Keith, who is cutting back his tour due to stomach cancer. Lynch is no stranger to QC audiences — having performed for the John Deere Classic charity...
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - ‘Knee-high by the 4th of July’ is an old saying that’s been surpassed this year in the cornfields. The corn at Scott County farmer Robb Ewoldt’s farm was about four feet tall on Wednesday. Ewoldt planted his field on May 8.
Harrington’s Pub in Bettendorf will be hosting a fundraiser beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for former local radio personality Gary Stibolt, who also taught or mentored many Quad-City area disc jockeys, including Red Hot Brian Scott and WRMJ’s Terry James. Stibolt is suffering from terminal cancer and is...
