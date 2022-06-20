ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motown Mile, 5K & Craft Beer Festival

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Sherrod and Chris Van Spreybroeck from the Children’s Therapy Center...

Walnut Days celebration marks 150 years

The Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022. This is the same weekend as Walnut Days Celebration, 50 miles east of Moline. Walnut (in Bureau County) will be celebrating its 150th anniversary of the Walnut Days activities. The run/walk starts at...
WALNUT, IL
Flower shop celebrating 45 years of serving the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport flower shop is celebrating its 45th anniversary on July 1. “Flowers by Jerri” first opened for business on July 1, 1977 inside founder Jerri Munson’s home in Davenport. The first storefront location was opened on 49th and Pine Street in Davenport. Its...
DAVENPORT, IA
Days of Caring collects 19,204 meals for River Bend Food Bank

WHBF-TV and Nexstar collected nonperishable food and financial donations at Fareway stores June 16 and June 17 for the River Bend Food Bank. Thanks to your generosity, our Nexstar Days of Caring collected 1,310 pounds of food and $3,622.49 in donations, which totals enough for the River Bend Food Bank to distribute 19,204 meals! You can still donate here.
DAVENPORT, IA
QC distillery grows with new Downtown Lounge

A QC distillery is now pouring their famous cocktails at a new downtown Davenport location. Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire “soft opened” their “Downtown Lounge” at 318 East 2nd St. over the weekend. The building houses their new cocktail bar and will also house a...
DAVENPORT, IA
Jaycees of the Quad Cities announce their second annual Bar-B-QC

The Jaycees of the Quad Cities, a volunteer organization that aims to build personal and professional relationships to strengthen the Quad City non-profit community, announces their 2nd annual Bar-B-QC event. The event, sponsored by Midwest Grilling Supplies in Davenport, will take place September 9-10 from 11am-11pm at LeClaire Park in...
DAVENPORT, IA
Red Ribbon Gala to support QC residents living with HIV

The first indoor Red Ribbon Gala in three years will be held by The Project of the Quad Cities (TPQC) on Saturday, June 25 at the Bend XPO Center in East Moline. Last year’s event was outdoors at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport. About 500 people attended, raising $90,000 for The Project. So far, 450 people have registered for this weekend’s gala, marketing and communications director Tyler Mitchell said Thursday.
DAVENPORT, IA
Rededication Planned for Sandbagger Memorial in Moline

On Thursday, the Park Board will consider a request from the city's Historic Preservation Commission to put the metal plaque along the bike path, downtown. Commission member Frank Ege says it honors the young people in Moline and other cities who helped protect the Quad Cities from the historic flood of 1965.
MOLINE, IL
Here’s Where To Eat When You’re Going To Downtown QC Shows This Summer

With so many shows coming to the Quad Cities this summer, the conversation of "Well where do you want to go eat?" can get annoying and nowhere fast. Because I, for one, don't want to enter that conversation, I rounded up a few restaurants that work for a preshow meal in Downtown Davenport and Downtown Moline to save you and your friends/significant other the breath of having that talk.
DAVENPORT, IA
Caring Connections | Be You, With Us

Reverend Stuart Schoup, Interim Pastor with First Congregational United Church of Christ, joined us to today to highlight how his Geneseo church is showing its inclusiveness through a colorful art installation. For more information visit fccgeneseo.org/. For more Living Local visit ourquadcities.com/Living-Local.
GENESEO, IL
History of Schuetzen Park

The park was founded in 1870 by German immigrants who were members of the Schuetzengesellschaft as a place for target shooting. But right from the start it was more than that. Soon the 23-acre site at 700 Waverly Road was home to a dance hall, music pavilion, bowling alley, roller coaster, small zoo and picnic grounds. Lots of people, primarily Germans, gathered there for socializing.
DAVENPORT, IA
One-man show on Ulysses S. Grant coming to East Moline library

Dan Haughey, Black Hawk College Speech-Theatre Professor Emeritus and a QC professional actor, will present his one-person show on Ulysses S. Grant at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22nd at the new East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Avenue. The show, “Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot,” focuses on...
EAST MOLINE, IL
Pet of the Week | Wraith

It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Wraith is a 6-year-old pup with a lot of love to give and is available at the Humane Society of Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
All aboard for fun at Galesburg Railroad Days!

All aboard! The Galesburg Railroad Days is chugging back into town to celebrate the area’s rich railroad history. Randy Newcomb, Executive Director at the Galesburg Tourism and Visitors Bureau, made a stop at Local 4 to tell us all about the event. For more information on the Galesburg Railroad...
GALESBURG, IL
An academy in Moline has seen the effects of inflation

Inflation is affecting everyone’s pockets, from buying groceries to the price at the pump. The price of some tech schools and academies also are going up. That’s the case for New Style Hair Academy in Moline. The academy now is paying more for hair products and the tools its students need.
MOLINE, IL
Dustin Lynch to replace Toby Keith at Mississippi Valley Fair

The Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport has announced that country artist Dustin Lynch will perform on Aug. 7, 2022, in place of Toby Keith, who is cutting back his tour due to stomach cancer. Lynch is no stranger to QC audiences — having performed for the John Deere Classic charity...
DAVENPORT, IA

