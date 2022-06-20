Motown Mile, 5K & Craft Beer Festival

With so many shows coming to the Quad Cities this summer, the conversation of "Well where do you want to go eat?" can get annoying and nowhere fast. Because I, for one, don't want to enter that conversation, I rounded up a few restaurants that work for a preshow meal in Downtown Davenport and Downtown Moline to save you and your friends/significant other the breath of having that talk.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO