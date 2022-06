MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The quarterback battle was at the forefront of WVU’s spring season as one of the top members of the 2022 class, Nicco Marchiol, competed with returners Garrett Greene and Will Crowder. It remains the top storyline heading into the fall as JT Daniels was added to the list of contenders in April.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO