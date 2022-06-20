ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Mihalik, Director of the Ohio Department of Development, featured at Knox GOP reception

Knox Pages
 3 days ago

MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Republican Party invites the community to attend the June Chairman’s Reception on Thursday, June 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mazza’s Restaurant, located at 11587 Upper Gilchrist Rd, in Mount Vernon. The guest will...

www.knoxpages.com

The Athens NEWS

Local teacher captures several awards at Miss Ohio Competition

While she didn't walk away with the title of Miss Ohio, a local teacher was honored with several awards during the state competition that wrapped up in Mansfield Saturday night. Emily Legenza, 24, is currently the choir director for the Alexander Middle and High School choirs and also teaches general music for Grades 6-12. In her time out of the classroom, she is the varsity cheer coach. A 2020 Ohio...
MANSFIELD, OH
State
Ohio State
Knox County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
County
Knox County, OH
City
Mount Vernon, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Government
City
Findlay, OH
Knox Pages

DeWine applauds state review of Ohio power outages

COLUMBUS —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine applauded the announcement of a review by the Public Utilities Commission on last week's power outages across the state. "On Wednesday, June 15, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced that it would conduct a review of all Ohio’s electric utilities related to electric power outages following storms that occurred on June 13th and actions that those utilities may or may not have taken," DeWine stated.
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Brown & Portman battle in Ohio's bipartisan softball game

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), an avid Cleveland Guardians fan, and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), along with their staff, met on the National Mall for a friendly, bipartisan softball game on Tuesday. The Blue Collars, captained by Sen. Brown, and the Swing State Sluggers, captained...
OHIO STATE
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
10TV

24-hour ceasefire initiative in Columbus fails within minutes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During this year's Juneteenth weekend, Barbershop Owner Al Edmondson and others in the Columbus community tried to create a 24-hour ceasefire in the city, urging people to put their guns down and pick up love instead. Spread across the wall in Edmondson’s barbershop is a mural...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

City evicts occupants at south Columbus homeless camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police removed dozens of people from a south Columbus homeless camp on Tuesday. The city told those who have called Heer Park home they had until June 14 to move from the area, but the date was pushed back because of the extreme heat last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Women United 2022 grant applications available in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON -- Following enormous success with the annual fundraising event, Power of the Purse, Women United stated it is pleased with the ability to invest in programming throughout Knox County. Women United is an affinity group of United Way of Knox County Ohio comprised of passionate women who offer...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Largest Wildlife Area Grows by 6,898 Acres

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced today the purchase of an additional 6,898 acres at Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area in southeast Ohio. The acquisition brings the total acreage of Ohio’s largest wildlife area to 54,525 acres of public land for hunting, fishing, trapping, birding, and outdoor recreation.
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County Sheriff Deputy honored by a local resident

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office posted a “thank you” on Facebook to recognize deputy Blake Brown who was recognized by a local family for assisting them with a private property accident. The family hand-delivered a “Thank You” to Brown who said he calmed...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Upcoming July Fireworks Schedule

July 1 – St. Clairsville – starting at dusk at the Amphitheater. July 2 – Seneca Lake Park starting at 10:00 p.m. July 2 – Barnesville – at Barnesville Memorial Park. July 3 – Newark starting at dusk at Martha Grace Reese Amphitheatre. July...
BYESVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Carnival Cruise Line settlement impacts 4,000 Ohioans

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 45 other attorneys general announced Wednesday a $1.25 million settlement with Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line stemming from a 2019 data breach. The settlement resolves a multistate investigation of the data breach, which involved the personal information of about 180,000 Carnival employees...
OHIO STATE

