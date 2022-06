Tucker Carlson claims Stephen Colbert is ”not a comedian“ amid staff arrests. Tucker Carlson has spent the last year and a half minimizing and misrepresenting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and he also doesn’t like Stephen Colbert at all. Those things combined on Monday’s episode of Fox News show when he offered up some criticisms of Stephen Colbert’s brand of comedy — which he asserted is vastly inferior to the comedy stylings of the people who trashed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO