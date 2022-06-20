ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Riot brings back LoL's magical anime troupe, fans go bananas

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Riot has announced that it's bringing the Star Guardian theme back to League of Legends, which a colleague explained to me thus: "a line of skins that’s basically ‘What if LoL characters were in a Sailor Moon-style magical girl anime?’" Clearly this appeals enormously to elements of LoL's playerbase, because the reaction to this skin collection is somewhat over-the-top euphoria.

But what do I know: particular excitement coalesces around the idea of Star Guardian Seraphine. The news was announced with a fetching trailer, which you can see above.

One has to admit, that's a hell of a pretty trailer: It was produced by Sun Creature Studio. A common request for the Star Guardian universe is, naturally enough, Riot spends some of its megabucks on making it into an actual show. Which given the wild success of Arcane (opens in new tab) (and the fact Riot subsequently bought a stake in the studio (opens in new tab)), isn't out of the question.

"I'm literally so excited for y'all to see what we've been workin on," writes Riot concept artist Vlad Bacescu (opens in new tab). "You have no idea."

The end of the trailer shows logos for League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra. So apologies to all the Valorant-loving weebs: not this time. The Star Guardian event will kick off on July 14.

Elsewhere in LoL-land, Riot's said it's looking to "slow the pace of combat" in the game (opens in new tab), and also recently announced that all League champions and Valorant agents (opens in new tab) will be included with a Game Pass subscription.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZHpl_0gGPumje00

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Bananas#Lol#Video Game#Sun Creature Studio#Valorant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Kojima Productions starts selling anti-war merch with proceeds going to Ukrainian refugees

Hideo Kojima's games have long walked a tightrope between fetishising the military, and condemning humanity's never-ending drive towards war. It's perhaps best encapsulated by Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker where, in a drive for independence and self-determination, Big Boss 'accidentally' ends up creating an ungoverned militia with nuclear capability.These themes were less prevalent in Death Stranding, mainly because it's set in a world where the apocalypse has already...
ADVOCACY
PC Gamer

Here's when Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 unlocks in your timezone

The Warzone Pacific Season 4 release day has finally arrived, so it's a good time to figure out exactly when it unlocks in your timezone. The new season introduces the usual array of weapons and Operators, but we'll also get to drop in and explore the new Fortune's Keep map. Caldera is getting a few changes, too, including the return of Storage Town.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Japanese PC that ran the original Metal Gear is coming back after 30 years of extinction

The MSX's co-creator is back with a new model, the MSX3, and it's coming this year. The MSX PC is barely known in the West, but it was Microsoft Japan's big 1980s play for parts of the Asian computer market. A joint project with the ASCII Corporation, the MSX was an attempt to create a 'standard' PC architecture in the same way that VHS had become the de facto videotape format.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy