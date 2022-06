Crostini was never even supposed to happen in the first place. The brainchild of Madison's Giovanna Mazzariello, she convinced her father — legendary restaurateur Biagio Mazzariello (of Biagio's in Madison fame, and later also Leon's in New Haven) — to take on the newly available spot on Meadow Street in Branford in 2014. This was not easy to do. He said no repeatedly.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO