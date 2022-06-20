ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emma Heming Gushes Over 'Loving, Generous, Big Hearted Girl Dad' Bruce Willis On Father's Day As Actor's Health Declines

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktBd9_0gGPuS2000
MEGA

Bruce Willis certainly felt the love this Father's Day.

The A-lister's wife, Emma Heming , posted a sweet snap of the couple's two daughters, Mabel , 10, and Evelyn , 8, piling on top of the actor as he comically looks at the camera. Emma also appears to be featured in the photo as the first family member embracing Bruce on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9FBM_0gGPuS2000
@emmahemingwillis/ Instagram

"Happy Father’s Day to this fun, loving, generous, big hearted girl dad. We simply adore you," she lovingly captioned her tribute on Instagram , posted Sunday, June 19. Emma tagged the Instagram accounts of the three other daughters he shares with first wife Demi Moore : Rumer , 33, Scout , 30, and Tallulah , 28.

Bruce was flooded with plenty of Father's Day posts from his eldest girls, with Rumer captioning her several throwback photos of the father-daughter duo: "Daddio. What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter."

"I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town," she added.

Rumer took to her Instagram Story to share more iconic photos of her famous dad, including one of his beloved side-smile. "This smirk is one of my favourite things I got from you," she wrote alongside the photo.

Scout also gave her dad a shout out on Sunday, sharing a meme of her father from one of his films to her Instagram Story, as well as a photo of her comically licking his bald head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cy4j2_0gGPuS2000
MEGA

As for the youngest daughter he shares with his ex-wife, Tallulah took a moment to reflect on all the Die Hard actor has taught her. “You are by far my coolest friend," she captioned an array of snaps , with the first being of the two cuddled up on a chair. “You showed me how to love people from a smile, that strength resides in the self possessed goofball, taught me this neat way to make your arms grow and lengthen to hold as many people as possible close and cozy.”

Bruce's blended family has been staying strong since the patriarch was diagnosed with aphasia, news that they shared in March via a joint statement. While announcing the end of his career due to his illness, they wrote: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," they concluded in their statement. "As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Co-Host Pays Tribute to Late Husband on Anniversary in Emotional Post

Bobbie Thomas is continuing to mourn the loss of her husband, Michael Marion. On Tuesday, the Today show contributor shared an emotional message on social media to her late husband as she marked what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary, sharing a video from their 2013 wedding ceremony showing her late husband reading his vows.
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Reminisces On Simpler Times, Admits She Struggles With Self-Care As Actor's Health Declines

Way back when! The other day, Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, took a stroll down memory lane by uploading some of her old modeling shots to her Instagram Story."Can't even tell you what year this was," she noted of a gorgeous runway photo. "But with that waist line ... before kids."On a more serious note, the mom-of-two shared a self-care note from the Women's Alzheimers Movement account. The post featured words Heming has said herself, as she recently discussed the struggle of looking after her husband — who has aphasia — and their two daughters."When you put everyone's needs above...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Bruce Willis
Person
Emma Heming
HollywoodLife

Michael J. Fox’s Kids: Meet His Awesome 4 Children

Michael J. Fox is a legend in Hollywood after ruling the 1980s in both television and film. Becoming a household name with his starring role in the sitcom Family Ties, the 60-year-old Canadian would cement his status as a matinee idol with Back to the Future, Teen Wolf and Casualties of War. He would then settle back into the small screen with a successful run on the sitcom Spin City from 1996 to 2000.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor S Health Declines
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Britney Just Told Her Brother to ‘Go ‘F—k’ Himself After Confirming He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. A hard hit. Britney Spears called out Bryan Spears after reports emerged of him being invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” singer took to Instagram to clear up rumors and diss her brother in the process. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Meet Chris Pratt's 3 Kids: Jack, Lyla, and Eloise

Chris Pratt is officially a dad of three! The 42-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, a baby girl named Eloise. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," Pratt wrote on his Instagram on May 22. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful." Baby Eloise joins the couple's daughter, Lyla, and his son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

71K+
Followers
1K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy