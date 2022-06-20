Emma Heming Gushes Over 'Loving, Generous, Big Hearted Girl Dad' Bruce Willis On Father's Day As Actor's Health Declines

MEGA

Bruce Willis certainly felt the love this Father's Day.

The A-lister's wife, Emma Heming , posted a sweet snap of the couple's two daughters, Mabel , 10, and Evelyn , 8, piling on top of the actor as he comically looks at the camera. Emma also appears to be featured in the photo as the first family member embracing Bruce on the ground.

@emmahemingwillis/ Instagram

"Happy Father’s Day to this fun, loving, generous, big hearted girl dad. We simply adore you," she lovingly captioned her tribute on Instagram , posted Sunday, June 19. Emma tagged the Instagram accounts of the three other daughters he shares with first wife Demi Moore : Rumer , 33, Scout , 30, and Tallulah , 28.

Bruce was flooded with plenty of Father's Day posts from his eldest girls, with Rumer captioning her several throwback photos of the father-daughter duo: "Daddio. What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter."

"I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town," she added.

Rumer took to her Instagram Story to share more iconic photos of her famous dad, including one of his beloved side-smile. "This smirk is one of my favourite things I got from you," she wrote alongside the photo.

Scout also gave her dad a shout out on Sunday, sharing a meme of her father from one of his films to her Instagram Story, as well as a photo of her comically licking his bald head.

MEGA

As for the youngest daughter he shares with his ex-wife, Tallulah took a moment to reflect on all the Die Hard actor has taught her. “You are by far my coolest friend," she captioned an array of snaps , with the first being of the two cuddled up on a chair. “You showed me how to love people from a smile, that strength resides in the self possessed goofball, taught me this neat way to make your arms grow and lengthen to hold as many people as possible close and cozy.”

Bruce's blended family has been staying strong since the patriarch was diagnosed with aphasia, news that they shared in March via a joint statement. While announcing the end of his career due to his illness, they wrote: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," they concluded in their statement. "As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”