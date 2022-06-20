ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

One-third of DC-area residents experienced food insecurity last year

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2blykv_0gGPtxEc00


M ore than 1.2 million people in the Washington, D.C., area experienced food insecurity over the last year as residents struggled with changing employment statuses and rising costs of living exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic .

About one-third of residents in the DMV area experienced some form of food insecurity in 2021, spanning from downtown D.C. to nearby counties in Maryland and Virginia, according to a first-of-its-kind study conducted by the Capital Area Food Bank and NORC at the University of Chicago. In their study, experts found a “higher prevalence of regional food insecurity than any other known data on this subject in recent history.”

DC MAYOR UNVEILS $20,000 HIRING BONUS TO RECRUIT MORE POLICE AMID RISE IN CRIME

“What is evident in this year’s new data is how profoundly different the experiences of the pandemic have been for people across our region,” the study states. “Household incomes have gone down separate paths since March 2020, with about a third earning less than two years ago, a third earning more, and a third earning about the same. Residents’ future outlooks are similarly fragmented.”

About 33% of residents in the Washington, D.C., area reported experiencing some level of food insecurity over the last year, with 16% of those respondents noting they were “severely” insecure, according to the study. Food insecurity was most prevalent among nonwhite population groups, with 43% of those who reported struggles identifying as black and another 26% identifying as Hispanic.

Prince George’s County had the highest percentage of food-insecure residents, with nearly half (48%) experiencing food insecurity at some point in the last year. In areas where the problem was less prevalent, such as Arlington, Virginia, at least 21% reported some form of food insecurity.

Most of those experiencing food insecurity are employed (77%), making up a higher percentage than those who reported feeling secure (74%). This could be because younger people are more likely to earn lower wages, and young adults ages 18-29 made up the largest group of those who are food-insecure (31%).

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“The imperative is clear: as we rebuild our region, we must do so in inclusive ways that enable more people to participate in recovery,” the study states. “Collectively, across all sectors, a once-in-a-generation moment exists to drive a recovery that benefits all members of our community, creates more opportunity for more people, and shrinks the equity gap across our region and beyond. Now is the time to seize that chance.”

The study surveyed 4,000 residents in the general population using the USDA’s standard food insecurity screener, which asks whether someone has experienced one or more food-related hardships at any point during the last year.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
QSR Web

Jollibee to open in Alexandria, Virginia

Jollibee will open in Alexandria, Virginia, on Sunday, June 26., according to a press release. The chicken chain will open its latest store sat 4809 Beauregard Street. It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. "We received an incredibly warm welcome last year when we first opened...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washington Examiner

Washington, DC, snags 'worst-run city' in America ranking: Study

Ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary election, Washington, D.C. , was ranked the worst-run city in America based on its financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. Ranking second and third to last are San Francisco and New York City, respectively. According to the study by WalletHub ,...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Wisconsin Examiner

Poor People’s Campaign’s Moral March on D.C. is just the beginning

Thousands assembled in Washington D.C. for the Poor People’s Campaign (PPC) Moral March on Washington Saturday. The march, the fruit of many months of organizing, gathered poor and low income people from over 40 states. They lined Pennsylvania Avenue, filling the streets with emotional testimonies of enduring the interlocking injustices underscored by the campaign. Alongside […] The post Poor People’s Campaign’s Moral March on D.C. is just the beginning appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDVM 25

Storm damage across the DMV

(DC News Now) — Storms with heavy damaging winds and flooding are hitting all over Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland and parts of West Virginia. In Loudon County, there are reports from the Loudoun County Sheriff that there are several trees down throughout the area. DC News Now is also receiving reports of hundreds of […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Crime#General Population#Insecure#Dmv#Norc#The University Of Chicago
WDVM 25

What we learned from Virginia and DC’s primary results

(DC News Now) — The 2022 primary election kicked off Tuesday for Virginia and Washington, DC. Here is what happened. Virginia Democrat Don Beyer and Republican Ben Cline highlighted a night where all 11 incumbent members of Congress in Virginia advanced to the November general election. But the main attraction was the Republican primary in […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Report: White homebuyers in Fairfax County treated more favorably than minority homebuyers

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A fair housing test conducted by The Fairfax County Office of Human Rights, in partnership with The Equal Rights Center, showed “discernable differences” between housing providers’ treatment of white and minority testers.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDTV

Gov. Justice announces leader of state’s new DC office

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced that Melissa Decker will lead West Virginia’s new office located in the Hall of States in Washington, D.C. Decker will work to identify areas where the State of West Virginia can compete for more federal grant funding. In addition, she will...
POLITICS
WDVM 25

Live Results: 2022 DC primaries

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington, DC is hosting its 2022 primaries for U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Representative, Mayor, Attorney General and several council positions. Below are the most up-to-date numbers.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Election Results: Bowser Wins Democratic Primary for Mayor

D.C. Mayor (D) The winner of the Democratic primary is the prohibitive favorite in the November general election in the heavily Democratic city. That would make Bowser the second mayor to win three consecutive terms, tying with Marion Barry, who presided over the city continuously from 1979 to 1991. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Inside The Latest Fight To Protect D.C.’s Historic Black Cemeteries

On a balmy day last September, Lisa Fager was on her daily walk through two of Washington D.C.’s oldest African American cemeteries when she saw a construction crew perilously close to the historic grounds. As the the executive director of the Mount Zion-Female Union Band Society, which is working to protect the cemeteries, Fager was shocked that she hadn’t been notified.
WASHINGTON, DC
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
212K+
Followers
65K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy