ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

WATCH: Joy Behar says voting rights are being stripped from black people

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021ps9_0gGPtwLt00


O n a special Juneteenth episode of The View Monday, host Joy Behar told viewers that the black community is losing its right to vote .

"We should be aware on a day like this that voting rights are being systematically taken away from African Americans and other people too in this country," said Behar. "It's a good day to reflect on that, I think."

Behar did not point to any policies, nor did she elaborate on how or why citizens are losing the right to vote.


Host Whoopi Goldberg chimed in to claim that being black, Asian, Latino, or "anything other than what people are expecting to see in America" is "challenging."

"I feel that we're seeing this sort of rollback of history," fellow host Sunny Hostin later said.

TEENAGER KILLED, DC POLICE OFFICER AMONG THOSE SHOT AT JUNETEENTH EVENT

"Be very vigilant when you're hearing about [critical race theory], alleged CRT in your schools. Fight that," she told the audience. "You have to make sure that past does not become prologue."


When civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, known for representing the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Jacob Blake, was asked about the push against critical race theory, he said, “It is simply asinine” and “so scary.”

According to Crump, those who are against the theory are “trying to stop the young people from learning.”

Crump is now representing several families of victims from the racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store in May.

The attorney said the shooter is not the only one he wants to hold accountable. “He had a lot of accomplices,” he said.


Crump told viewers that America needs to “hold accountable those who curate the hate.” He added that television hosts, those who promote hate online, gun manufacturers, and gun retailers are all to blame as well.

At one point, the hosts discussed online criticism, which Anna Navarro dismissed as being spread by "Russian bots" that she said were "particularly active during the Trump administration."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The hosts decried the criticism that has arisen with the rise of social media, in particular.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Joy Behar says 'The View' changed when Trump got elected: 'We used to have more laughs'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Monday that the show "changed" when former President Donald Trump was elected, adding that before him, they "used to have more laughs." During Monday's episode, "The View" hosts discussed the show's reunion special that is set to air on Hulu on Monday. After playing a preview of the special, during which the original hosts talked about the public criticism of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the hosts about how social media changed the show and "life as we know it."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg: More than 36,000 people sign petition to remove star from The View

A petition calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be removed from The View has reached more than 36,000 signatures.In the 31 January episode of The View, Goldberg made the controversial claim that the Holocaust “is not about race”.At the time, Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”She repeatedly tried to prove her point that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ben Crump
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Voting Rights#Civil Rights#African Americans#Racism#Asian#Latino
Mary Duncan

Woman who won't pledge allegiance to the flag gets asked to leave the country

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Well, it finally happened. I attended a city council meeting last week and before the meeting commenced we in the audience were all asked to stand and pledge our allegiance to the flag of the United States of America - and I wouldn’t.
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: The Character You Never Realized Wore a Wig on the Show

After appearing in 391 episodes of Law & Order, there was one detail about star S. Epatha Merkerson that nearly all fans missed—her costume included a wig. Merkerson’s character, Anita Van Buren—commander of the 27th Precinct in Dick Wolf’s New York City universe—was a bright and honest leader. She was known for always being in her detective’s corner and for having unending compassion for the many victims she met over 21 years on the job.
TV & VIDEOS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
212K+
Followers
65K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy