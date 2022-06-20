ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
407,000 bottles of Tylenol and aspirin recalled from Walgreens and Kroger

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
Miami Herald/Recalled Walgreens Acetaminophen FDA

407,05 bottles of Walgreens and Kroger over-the-counter pain relievers have been recalled due to unsafe packaging.

The products have been recalled by Aurohealth, Sun Pharma and Time-Cap Labs.

The problem has been pinpointed through four different U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alerts: “The recalled over-the-counter product contains the regulated substance (acetaminophen or aspirin and ibuprofen) which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.”

Acetaminophen is an active ingredient in Tylenol. Here’s the Walgreens product that is covered by the recall. If you have this product, you can return it for a full refund.

▪ Walgreens, Easy Open for Adults, Pain Reliever, Acetaminophen, 500 mg, Fever Reducer, Extra Strength, 150 caplets, lot Nos. P2100627, P2100671, P2100672, P2100689 P2100747 and P2100859, expiration date Nov-2022, and P2200050, expiration date Jan-2023, recalled by Aurohealth.

