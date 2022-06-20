ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

JD PicKell: What Georgia needs to do to repeat as National Champions in 2022

By Jonathan Wagner about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqwWA_0gGPtFq000
Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Last season, the Georgia Bulldogs rolled through the regular season with ease and entered the SEC Championship undefeated. Georgia ultimately lost that game to Alabama, but the Bulldogs entered the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed. From there, Georgia cruised through the CFP and ultimately finished the year as the national champions. On3’s JD PicKell has now broken down what Georgia needs to do to win back-to-back titles.

A big part of Georgia’s success last year was its strong defense. The success the Bulldogs saw on defense last season was apparent throughout the year, and it was on display with a plethora of selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Now, as Georgia looks to replace a lot of talent and contributors on defense, having other players step up will be a key part of next season’s success. But PicKell isn’t worried.

“They’re only bringing back three starters on the defensive side of the ball,” PicKell said. “I’m not worried about that. They will have 11 ballers on defense, I promise you. But who becomes the new leader of that defense, who steps up as a leader with Nakobe Dean gone to the NFL?”

PicKell has questions about Georgia’s offense as the Bulldogs look to repeat as national champions

Georgia allowed just 9.5 points per game last year, which was the best in the nation by a wide margin. Offensively, the Bulldogs scored 38.6 points per game. Finding ways to offset some of the losses on offense will be a key part of Georgia’s success next season, according to PicKell.

George Pickens is a notable departure from the Bulldogs wide receiver room, and James Cook and Zamir White have departed the backfield. Finding options to replace that production will be important, and former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert could be the perfect answer.

“On offense, who’s stepping up to be a playmaker on the outside,” added PicKell. “Arik Gilbert, who’s turned a lot of heads all springs long. Is he going to be wide receiver one for them? I would love that. Something to watch going forward.

The bottom line, when Georgia plays the Ohio State’s, the Alabama’s, the teams that can score points, can they answer scores? Can they evolve and continue to allow them to progress to be where they need to be in 2022 to repeat as champions? Only time will tell.”

Georgia begins its 2022 season on Saturday, September 3 at home against Oregon.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Josh Heupel believes Tennessee's exciting brand will parlay into recruiting successes

Five-star wideout Carnell Tate committed to Ohio State over Tennessee on Monday — a tough blow for the Vols but hardly a deathknell for their 2023 recruiting class. The Vols currently have nine public pledges, including a trio of Top 100 prospects headlined by 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The California standout was considered by some to be the best player in the country at the OT7 event in Las Vegas earlier this month and he remains the foundational piece of perhaps Tennessee’s first Top 10 recruiting class (currently ranked No. 9 by On3) in close to a decade.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Ranking the Big Ten: Offensive Guards

As the 2022 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players in the Big Ten Conference. We continue our Ranking the Big Ten series by rating the top five returning offensive guards in the conference. 1. Zak Zinter, Michigan. Michigan guard Zak Zinter is...
EAST LANSING, MI
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Five-Star EDGE Set to Suddenly Return to Athens

Samuel M'Pemba is arguably the nation's best player that doesn't play the quarterback position.  The IMG athlete is ranked within the top-10 on every rankings system available currently, a consensus five-star athlete, and is expected to make his decision among some of the nation's premier ...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
On3.com

How Arch Manning fits at Texas

As Texas fans know well, there was a lot going on in college football in 1969. While the Wishbone offense was propelling Texas to a National Championship, over at Ole Miss a player named Archie Manning threw for 1,762 yards at 6.6 ypa with nine touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He also ran for 504 yards at 4.0 ypc and a remarkable 14 rushing touchdowns. At the time, these were impressive totals and he was a 1st team All-American at quarterback.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#National Champions#The Georgia Bulldogs#Cfp
On3.com

A-10 memo said the NCAA president should have four-year term limit

In early May, Atlantic 10 Conference Commissioner Bernadette McGlade sent a memo to the A-10 Presidents Council and the conference’s athletic directors before they completed a survey from the NCAA Division I Transformation Committee. The memo included points for them to consider so conference members could “convey consistent messaging.” One point was a proposed four-year term limit for the NCAA president, with only one opportunity for reappointment.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Five-Star S Tony Mitchell names final 4

Five-star safety Tony Mitchell of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High has narrowed his list to four schools- Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Alabama. “Coach (Nick) Saban is a great coach and the best of the best go there.”. Texas A&M. “I have...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
On3.com

Why J.J. McCarthy believes Michigan is doing NIL 'the right way'

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy is profiting off of NIL perhaps more than any other Michigan Wolverines football player. McCarthy has made appearances — including autograph signings at The MDen and hosting the ‘Wolverine Weekend’ golf outing in Traverse City last weekend — done endorsement deals and made cash in other ways.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
On3.com

Maurice Clarett Shares Words of Wisdom with Kentucky Football

The Kentucky Football “4 for 40” summer series returned Wednesday night with a special guest speaker. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett shared his story with Mark Stoops’ squad, enlightening the Wildcats on the life-changing decisions he made, both good and bad. Started by Freddie Maggard...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Ohio State offers three rising prospects after Tuesday camp

COLUMBUS — After its final one-day summer camp of 2022 on Tuesday, Ohio State extended offers to a trio of rising prospects. Kylan Fox is a four-star tight end ranked No. 151 nationally in the 2024 On3 Consensus and is one of the nation’s best tight ends. He can play on both sides of the ball and earned an offer from the Buckeyes after speaking with head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and defensive line coach Larry Johnson on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Texas A&M in the top three for Washington IOL Micah Banuelos

2023 Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic three-star offensive lineman Micah Banuelos is down to three schools: Oregon, USC and Texas A&M. The three-star took his official visit to Texas A&M back in April for the Maroon & White Game and has yet to return. He’s coming off a weekend official visit to USC, but has yet to make an official visit to Oregon.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

New On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine pick for Arch Manning

Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning has taken his three official visits to Alabama, Georgia and Texas.With a recruitment that has operated on his own clock, Manning is believed to be entering decision mode soon, even though a commitment timeline is not entirely known. He has a lot to consider from...
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Hercy Miller, son of Master P, set to join Louisville basketball team

Hercy Miller, whose father is rapper Master P, is set to join Louisville’s basketball team as a walk-on, On3 has learned. Miller, a 6-foot-3 guard who started his college career at Tennessee State before transferring to Xavier earlier this year, re-entered the transfer portal in May. He didn’t play in any games for Xavier last season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy