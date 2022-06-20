JD PicKell: What Georgia needs to do to repeat as National Champions in 2022

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Last season, the Georgia Bulldogs rolled through the regular season with ease and entered the SEC Championship undefeated. Georgia ultimately lost that game to Alabama, but the Bulldogs entered the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed. From there, Georgia cruised through the CFP and ultimately finished the year as the national champions. On3’s JD PicKell has now broken down what Georgia needs to do to win back-to-back titles.

A big part of Georgia’s success last year was its strong defense. The success the Bulldogs saw on defense last season was apparent throughout the year, and it was on display with a plethora of selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Now, as Georgia looks to replace a lot of talent and contributors on defense, having other players step up will be a key part of next season’s success. But PicKell isn’t worried.

“They’re only bringing back three starters on the defensive side of the ball,” PicKell said. “I’m not worried about that. They will have 11 ballers on defense, I promise you. But who becomes the new leader of that defense, who steps up as a leader with Nakobe Dean gone to the NFL?”

PicKell has questions about Georgia’s offense as the Bulldogs look to repeat as national champions

Georgia allowed just 9.5 points per game last year, which was the best in the nation by a wide margin. Offensively, the Bulldogs scored 38.6 points per game. Finding ways to offset some of the losses on offense will be a key part of Georgia’s success next season, according to PicKell.

George Pickens is a notable departure from the Bulldogs wide receiver room, and James Cook and Zamir White have departed the backfield. Finding options to replace that production will be important, and former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert could be the perfect answer.

“On offense, who’s stepping up to be a playmaker on the outside,” added PicKell. “Arik Gilbert, who’s turned a lot of heads all springs long. Is he going to be wide receiver one for them? I would love that. Something to watch going forward.

The bottom line, when Georgia plays the Ohio State’s, the Alabama’s, the teams that can score points, can they answer scores? Can they evolve and continue to allow them to progress to be where they need to be in 2022 to repeat as champions? Only time will tell.”

Georgia begins its 2022 season on Saturday, September 3 at home against Oregon.