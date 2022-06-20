Brooks’ Sandwich House named best burger in NC by Reader's Digest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Today is National Hydration Day, a perfect day to pay attention to how much water you are getting. For many of us, getting the recommended 8 cups of water a day. IV hydration is a great way to get that extra hydration in, especially in these hot months of summer. Hydrate Medical is here in Charlotte and has locations across the Carolinas to help you stay healthy and hydrated. Their drips can help keep you hydrate, but they also can boost your immune system, help with your skin, boost energy, and so much more! Book an appointment with them to celebrate National Hydration Day. They are located at 228 East Blvd. Suite 200, you can find more information online at charlotte.hydratemedical.com.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO