Brooks’ Sandwich House named best burger in NC by Reader's Digest

 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brooks' Sandwich House has been named the best spot in North Carolina to grab a burger by Reader's Digest. The article goes on to read that, "the cash-only spot has been open since 1973, and it knows how to treat your taste buds, so order as recommended: “all...

Beloved Local Restaurant Named Best Burger Spot In North Carolina

Well Known Charlotte Place Named Best Burger in NC

A very much loved restaurant in Charlotte was named the best burger in Noth Carolina. Brooks’ Sandwich House in the NoDa neighborhood reps all of North Carolina on the list . The “Best Burger in Every State” list was released recently by Readers Digest. The article says...
