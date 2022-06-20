Bayreuth tenor dies, 74

The Austrian opera and oratorio singer Kurt Equiluz died yesterday at a great age. A member of the Vienna Boys Choir, he joined the Vienna State Opera in 1950 and was a soloist from 1957 to 1983,. He was best known for multiple Bach recordings and was still performing in...
The English conductor Bertie Baigent, winner of last month’s International Conducting Competition Rotterdam, has been engaged by the Rotterdam Philharmonic as Principal Assistant Conductor. Bertie is presently music director of Waterperry Opera Festival and Assistant Conductor with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
Musicians of the Staatskapelle Dresden has voted unanimously for Daniele Gatti to succeed Christian Thielemann as chief conductor. Gatti, 60, has been music director of Rome Opera and Maggio Musicale in Florence, following his dismissal by the Concertgebouworkest in connection with allegations of inappropriate sexual activity. The state of Saxony...
The variously experienced Dominic Domingo has been appointed Senior Artist Manager in the vocal department of the AskonasHolt agency in London. He will work with Angel Blue and Simon O’Neil among others. Dominic was formerly Director of Artistic Administration at San Diego Opera and associate producer of his grandfather’s...
Tonight’s concert by Daniil Trifonov and his teacher Sergey Babayan at Martha Argerich’s Hamburg festival has been cancelled. An arm injury has put Trifonov out of action, ‘probably also for his next few concerts.’. We wish Daniil a swift recovery.
Two French teachers’ unions have protested to the Ministry of Education over a forthcoming performance of Mozart’s Ave verum corpus, conducted by Riccardo Muti in the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes. The teachers claim that the performance, organised by Muti’s son-in-law David Fray, is an attack on...
The first major initiative of Gustavo Dudamel as music director in Paris is to fly out his opera company to perform at the Hollywood Bowl. There will be two performances on 20-21 July in front of an audience of 34,000 people. Smart, and cool.
The recuperating conductor played piano in the Boulez Hall together with his son Michael and musicians from the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra in a twice-cancelled benefit concert for the UN refugees agency. Eleonore Buening reports that it was a last-minute decision on his part.
The French Government has named new appointments to the National Order of Merit. The American conductor William Christie receives the grand’ croix of the order. One rung down, at officier grade, are the chorus conductor Nicole Cortie, composer Pascal Dusapin and countertenor Fabrice di Falco. Chevaliers of the order...
The opera house will stage a ‘Grand Spanish Gala’ on September 15 at Carnegie Hall, New York. The all-Spanish evening with the Real’s orchestra, conducted by Juanjo Mena, will include Albeniz’s Iberian Suite, De Falla’s suite from ‘The Three-Cornered Hat’ and a sheaf of zarazuelas.
Due to an acute arm injury, Daniil Trifonov has unfortunately had to cancel his participation in the Berliner Philharmoniker’s Waldbühne concert on 25 June under the baton of chief conductor Kirill Petrenko. Kirill Gerstein will stand in for Daniil Trifonov, performing Rachmaninov’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 2 in C minor op. 18, with which he made his acclaimed debut with the Berliner Philharmoniker in 2016.
“At the moment I’m working on ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ which Harrison Ford — who’s quite a bit younger than I am — I think has announced will be his last film,” Williams says. “So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also.”
The veteran Israeli conductor Eliahu Inbal has revoked his new contract with the Taiwan Symphony Orchestra and will end his involvement in August. Inbal, 86, signed a new three-year deal in April. But recent concert cancellations due to Covid, added to tougher quarantine rules, have prompted him to leave.
After seven years of auditioning some of the world’s finest leaders, the Pittsburgh Symphony last night hired a new leader. He is David McCarroll, violinist of the Vienna Piano Trio. California born, McCarroll studied at the Yehudi Menuhin School in England, then in Boston and Berlin. He made his...
At noon on Tuesday, Rodrigo Porras Garulo who sings the role of Marc in Ethel Smyth’s The Wreckers told his Glyndebourne colleagues that his voice was, well, wrecked. A call was put out for his understudy Adam Gilbert. Nobody else knows the little-performed opera. But it turned out Gilbert...
The Government has approved the appointment of Sir Lloyd Dorfman as Chair of the Royal Opera House Board of Trustees, starting now. The ROH has been through four or five chairmen in the past decade. Dorfman, 69, a foreign exchange trader, was an inspirational chair of the National Theatre where...
A report by the US Institute for Composer Diversity shows a huge increase over six years of works by underperformed sectors. Specifically, works by women composers and composers of color (living and deceased) rose by 400%, increasing overall from 4.5% in 2015 to 22.5% in 2022. Works by women composers...
The Chicagoan folk guitarist Dennis Cahill, a specialist in traditional Irish music, has died in his home town. He was a co-founder of the Irish supergroup The Gloaming. Irish President Michael D. Higgins said: ‘It is with great sadness that those with a love of traditional Irish music across Ireland, his native Chicago and around the world will have heard of the death of Dennis Cahill.
