Bayreuth tenor dies, 74

Due to an acute arm injury, Daniil Trifonov has unfortunately had to cancel his participation in the Berliner Philharmoniker’s Waldbühne concert on 25 June under the baton of chief conductor Kirill Petrenko. Kirill Gerstein will stand in for Daniil Trifonov, performing Rachmaninov’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 2 in C minor op. 18, with which he made his acclaimed debut with the Berliner Philharmoniker in 2016.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 1 DAY AGO