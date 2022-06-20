ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-star LB Owen Chambliss commits to Utah

By Peter Warren about 5 hours
(Owen Chambliss/Twitter)

Corona (Calif.) Centennial three-star linebacker Owen Chambliss has announced his commitment to Utah, announcing the news Monday on social media.

Chambliss is the No. 917 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $5.9k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The Utes now have five commits in their 2023 recruiting class, which ranks 61st in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking.

