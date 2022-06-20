Houston Baptist star Darius Lee killed in Harlem shooting

Houston Baptist star Darius Lee was one of nine people shot in Harlem, New York in the early hours of Monday morning. The program reported that the 21-year-old senior guard did not survive the incident and shared remarks from head coach Ron Cottrell and athletics director Steve Moniaci on Monday.

“We are devastated,” Cotrell wrote. “Darius was a remarkable young man who loved the Lord, his mom, his family, his teammates, his friends and his entire HBU family.

“We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news. My heart breaks for his mom, his sister and his entire family, and for our basketball team. The only thing we find comfort in right now is knowing where Darius is. He is in the arms of Jesus… we know that as fact. And we will see him again someday.

“As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person. I can’t even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much.

“Please keep his mom, sister and family in your prayers, as well as our HBU basketball family, during this very difficult time.”

Houston Baptist hoops community mourns Darius Lee passing

The New York Police Department shared that officers responded to a report of a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. at East 139 St. and Fifth Avenue. In all, seven men and two women were injured. The victims’ ages range from 21 to 42. Lee, a native of the area, went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso but did not survive.

“Our prayers are with his family first and most importantly, but also with his friends, coaches, and teammates,” Moniaci wrote following Lee’s death. “He was a very fine young man who had a very bright future in front of him both on and off the court. This is unfortunately, yet again, another example of the senseless gun violence that seems to be plaguing our country right now and we all pray it will cease.”

In the 2022 season, Darius Lee was a second team All-Southland Conference selection for the 2021-22 season. After coming in off the bench in 2021, Lee led the Huskies in scoring and rebounding in 2022. He was also sixth in the nation in steals per game.

Lee scored 52 points in one game this season versus McNeese State. He went 16-for-30 from the field and hit 20 of 27 free throws in the team’s quadruple overtime win.