ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Houston Baptist star Darius Lee killed in Harlem shooting

By Nikki Chavanelle about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago

Houston Baptist star Darius Lee was one of nine people shot in Harlem, New York in the early hours of Monday morning. The program reported that the 21-year-old senior guard did not survive the incident and shared remarks from head coach Ron Cottrell and athletics director Steve Moniaci on Monday.

“We are devastated,” Cotrell wrote. “Darius was a remarkable young man who loved the Lord, his mom, his family, his teammates, his friends and his entire HBU family.

“We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news. My heart breaks for his mom, his sister and his entire family, and for our basketball team. The only thing we find comfort in right now is knowing where Darius is. He is in the arms of Jesus… we know that as fact. And we will see him again someday.

“As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person. I can’t even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much.

“Please keep his mom, sister and family in your prayers, as well as our HBU basketball family, during this very difficult time.”

Houston Baptist hoops community mourns Darius Lee passing

The New York Police Department shared that officers responded to a report of a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. at East 139 St. and Fifth Avenue. In all, seven men and two women were injured. The victims’ ages range from 21 to 42. Lee, a native of the area, went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso but did not survive.

“Our prayers are with his family first and most importantly, but also with his friends, coaches, and teammates,” Moniaci wrote following Lee’s death. “He was a very fine young man who had a very bright future in front of him both on and off the court. This is unfortunately, yet again, another example of the senseless gun violence that seems to be plaguing our country right now and we all pray it will cease.”

In the 2022 season, Darius Lee was a second team All-Southland Conference selection for the 2021-22 season. After coming in off the bench in 2021, Lee led the Huskies in scoring and rebounding in 2022. He was also sixth in the nation in steals per game.

Lee scored 52 points in one game this season versus McNeese State. He went 16-for-30 from the field and hit 20 of 27 free throws in the team’s quadruple overtime win.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Hercy Miller, son of Master P, set to join Louisville basketball team

Hercy Miller, whose father is rapper Master P, is set to join Louisville’s basketball team as a walk-on, On3 has learned. Miller, a 6-foot-3 guard who started his college career at Tennessee State before transferring to Xavier earlier this year, re-entered the transfer portal in May. He didn’t play in any games for Xavier last season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

Five-Star S Tony Mitchell names final 4

Five-star safety Tony Mitchell of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High has narrowed his list to four schools- Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Alabama. “Coach (Nick) Saban is a great coach and the best of the best go there.”. Texas A&M. “I have...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
On3.com

Weekend visit preview: Elite prospects at Ohio State, Oregon, Miami

There’s no rest for the weary during the month of June. The next few days marks the final official visit weekend of the summer, and programs across the country are set to host blue-chip prospects on their respective campuses. In this edition of Weekend Visit Preview, On3 breaks down who is headed where and what to expect as coaching staffs look to make major headway with the top targets on their board.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
On3.com

2022 NBA Draft: Major trades highlight ESPN updated mock draft

Jonathon Givony of ESPN updated his 2022 NBA mock draft ahead of what should be an exciting night that could shape the future of the NBA as we know it. There’s more questions than answers heading into the night, as Givony prefaced before his predictions. “Will the Big Three...
NBA
On3.com

Skip Johnson reveals irony in 'David' Sandlin being the CWS hero

David Sandlin being the pitcher who sent Oklahoma to the finals of the College World Series couldn’t have been more perfect in the mind of Skip Johnson. In a way, Oklahoma has been a “David” all year long — as in terms of the “David vs. Goliath” story. There aren’t many outside of Norman that can say they expected the Sooners to last as long as they have, and Johnson spoke about how great of a feeling it is to prove their supporters right, and doubters wrong.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy