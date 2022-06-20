Someone made a PS5 Slim that’s less than 1 inch thick

The PS5 isn’t even two years old, but there’s already talk about a PS5 Pro generation that could launch next year or in 2024. That’s even though Sony can’t manufacture enough PS5 units to meet demand, as the console keeps selling out whenever stores receive new batches. And it’s unclear what upgrades a PS5 Pro might have to offer. Or whether Sony would only go for a PS5 Slim redesign, with the current model being as bulky as it is.

The good news is that you don’t have to wait for an official PS5 Slim if you don’t mind going for a cumbersome do-it-yourself project that might destroy the PS5 mainboard in the process. If you’re successful, however, the result is a PS5 Slim console that measures just 2cm (less than 1 inch).

Much has been written about the PS5 design in the past few years. It’s Sony’s largest console to date, featuring a wild design that certainly stands out. The reason why Sony opted for this massive console design is actually more practical than simply to stun fans.

The PS5 contains sophisticated hardware that allows Sony to deliver the most advanced gaming console made to date. Like the Xbox Series X, the PS5 features a custom System-on-Chip (SoC) that supports high-end graphics. Add the faster RAM and custom SSD, and the PS5 is by far the fastest PlayStation ever. The Series X is equally powerful.

All that power requires a lot of energy and proper cooling. That explains the wild PS5 design. But also the Xbox Series X “fridge” design.

With all that in mind, it seems unlikely that Sony and Microsoft can come up with slimmer designs anytime soon.

Custom DIY PS5 Slim design is just 2cm thick. Image source: YouTube

Custom PS5 Slim design

This brings us to the new video from YouTube channel DIY Perks, which shows everything you need to do to create the PS5 Slim of your dreams.

The process involves tearing apart the regular PS5 and creating a brand new enclosure out of copper. You’ll be manufacturing the new PS5 case yourself after buying the copper sheeting you need.

Mind you, the parts for this DIY makeover might be as expensive as a brand new PS5. And you might need a spare PS5 to get the job done, as you’ll see in the following video.

This DIY PS5 Slim involves creating a water cooling system for the internal components that get really hot during use. It’s not just the SoC that you’ll want to be covered, which means a part of the case needs to be waterproof or the whole thing will fail.

Similarly, you’ll take the power source out of the PS5 and create a separate, external power source for the PS5 Slim. That new power source enclosure will contain the water cooling system, and the whole thing will be quite bulky.

If everything works, the result is a PS5 Slim that’s about 2cm thick. The console can sit anywhere near your TV without taking up much space. What will take up some more space is the power/cooling system that connects to the PS5 Slim via a bulky network of wires and pipes.

Also of note, if everything works, the PS5 Slim will run at lower temperatures than the regular PS5, which is an added benefit.

Don’t try this at home

It should go without saying that the PS5 Slim in the clip above is a digital version only. There’s no room for Blu-ray discs in there.

Also, the problem with the whole setup is that you can fry your PS5 motherboard. It actually happened to DIY Perks. The experiment was successful solely because they used two PS5 units to make a PS5 Slim that works. Add the cost of the materials and the labor, and the PS5 Slim will be two to three times more expensive that the regular PS5.

Rather than crafting your DIY PS5 Slim console, you’d be better off getting a regular PS5 unit. Of course, that assumes you can find a PS5 in stores.