Mishawaka Police identify victim of deadly Friday night shooting

South Bend — The South Bend Cubs have taken home a huge win early this week. Four Winds Field has been awarded the best ballpark as High-A affiliate from Ballpark Digest. South Bend Cubs fans greatly helped attribute toward this win, as fans help vote for the best ballpark in the country. And the South Bend Cubs in turn, show their appreciation by continuing to build on the fan-experience. Like the splash pad for kids, especially during the hot, summer sun. Adults, or those 21 & older with a form of identification can also enjoy the Tiki Hut. The South Bend Cubs are also proud of their fun zone with inflatables, performance center where the community can take a swing at six batting cages, and the team merchandise store.
