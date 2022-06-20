ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Public Hearings are scheduled this week regarding the reapportionment of Bossier City Council Election Districts

By BPT Staff
 3 days ago

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, June. 21, 2022, during the City Council Regular Meeting at 3:00 PM in the Bossier City. Council Chambers, 620...

Bossier City Council selects a new president

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council regular meeting, Jeffery Darby and Jeff Free were elected to lead the Bossier City Council effective July 1, 2022 thru June 30, 2023. Darby, who serves District 2 on the city council, was named President and Free, who serves District 4 on the city council, was elected Vice President.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Bossier City officials visit soil mitigation cleanup site

On Tuesday, June 21, Bossier City officials and citizens visited areas near the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee wood treatment facility. The site is located on the south side of Green St. at Hamilton Rd. in Bossier City. Currently, soil is being excavated to remove environmental contamination. Excavation work began in February 2022...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Funeral procession planned for Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.

SHREVEPORT. La. - Shreveport's City Marshal Office announced a funeral procession will be held for Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. The procession will be Friday beginning at 9:00 a.m. The route will begin at the Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home in Pensacola, Florida and will end at the Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport community reacts to Biden’s proposal to suspend federal gas tax

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a problem we’re all facing across the United States and in the ArkLaTex: high gas prices. On Wednesday, June 22, President Joe Biden called on Congress to consider his plan to give relief at the pumps. He said he wants to suspend the federal gas tax for three months. That would bring the price down from Triple A’s reported national average of $4.95.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier City residents tour contamination site

BOSSIER CITY, La - Some very interested Bossier City residents took a tour of a contaminated site on Tuesday. There’s a lot of work going on at the old Tronex/Kerr-McGee Wood treatment facility. Work began in February and they hope to have it completed by September. This is on...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

State officials talk contamination in two ArkLaTex cities

(KSLA) - Two northwest Louisiana cities are dealing with chemical contamination. On Wednesday, June 22, KSLA′s Destinee Patterson sat down with officials from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) to discuss the two sites. Minden, La. - Former Imperial Cleaners. The former Imperial Cleaners has been closed for...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

KTBS adds new fireworks location in south Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- South Bossier Parish will see a first on the Fourth of July when the annual KTBS Freedom Fest celebrating God and country brings its massive fireworks display to South Bossier Park on Caplis Sligo Road. Plans for the fireworks display marks the first time south Bossier...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
#Politics Local#Election Local#Bossier City Council#Ordinance
KTAL

Chief Deputy sworn in as interim Shreveport City Marshal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Chief Deputy of the Shreveport City Marshal’s office will assume the interim Marshal position until a special election can be held to replace the late Marshal Charlie Caldwell, who drowned off the Gulf Coast of Florida last week in an apparent boating accident.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Confederate Monument Is Now in New Home in DeSoto Parish

The Confederate Monument that stood outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse for more than 100 years has now been reassembled at its new home in DeSoto Parish. The monument was moved after a lengthy legal fight between the Caddo Parish Commission and the Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The UDC owns the monument, but there was a dispute over who owned the property the monument was on at the courthouse. In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a U.S. District Court decision in favor of the Caddo Commission to remove the monument. Commissioners voted to spend nearly $800,000 to move the massive structure.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

LANE CLOSURE: LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale) Bridge over Red River

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, one lane of the LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale) Bridge eastbound over the Red River in Caddo Parish will be closed for routine bridge inspection. This lane closure is scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
sbmag.net

SB Profile – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator

In Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator’s office, a huge organizational chart of the department hangs on the wall. The desk is neat and tidy — nothing extra, and nothing out of place. Guests are welcome to sit across from Prator in a comfy wingback chair. Next to the chair is a side table with a lamp and a family Bible. The only thing that feels extraneous in the whole room is the plush cow next to the Bible. It’s the only hint in the room of his upbringing and his life outside of law enforcement. “Growing up, we worked, and worked hard,” Prator said. “I raised cows. I love farming, being outside. I can fix anything.” “I was very fortunate to have the dad and mom that I had. They raised me right to treat everybody the same. Dad always said, ‘A Prator’s no better than anybody else, but nobody’s better than a Prator.’ That’s the way you treat people, like we are all the same.” Prator was born in Clarksville, Tenn. The family moved to the North Highlands neighborhood in Shreveport when he was in the second grade. He went to North Highlands Elementary School and Hamilton Terrace. He attended Byrd High School his freshman year, then transferred and graduated from Northwood.
CADDO PARISH, LA
K945

Want Trejo’s on Mansfield Before They Close? Go Now

There Have Been Multiple Rumors That Chick-fil-A is Bringing a Location to South Shreveport. I first saw a Facebook post claiming that we would soon be seeing construction start for a new Chick-fil-A location. However, there weren't many facts to back up the rumors. Keel News spoke with the Metropolitan Planning Commission Executive Director Alan Clarke, in February 2022 and he confirmed that there is a Chick-fil-A in the works on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.
MANSFIELD, LA
bossierpress.com

Congratulations are in High Order for Sheriff Whittington

On Friday, June 3, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington was inducted into the Louisiana Justice. Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the Lod Cook Hotel and Conference Center in Baton Rouge. Sheriff Whittington and eight other distinguished inductees from around the state were honored. by the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Shreveport man gets max for 2019 shooting in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man got the maximum sentence Wednesday for his conviction in the shooting and wounding of another man in the parking lot of an MLK community center. Tyrone Braden, 47, was convicted on May 25 of second-degree battery for the shooting in the parking...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo grand jury returns 4 murder indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four homicide indictments are among the six returned by a Caddo Parish grand jury Wednesday. Archille Parrel Holmes Jr., 27, of Shreveport, in the Feb. 16 shooting death of Tomel Henry following a domestic argument. Shamichael Antonio Pearson, 18, of Shreveport, in the March 3 shooting death...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

New COVID infections on the rise in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Northwest Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. COVID-19 Community Levels are a measurement tool established by the CDC to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
LOUISIANA STATE

