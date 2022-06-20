ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New NBA mock drafts, odds for TyTy Washingon, Shaedon Sharpe

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tno3U_0gGPrq7x00
Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NBA Draft week is officially here, and regardless of your feelings about Shaedon Sharpe, he and TyTy Washington will walk across the stage at the Barclays Center Thursday night to begin their professional careers. When will they hear their names called? Here’s a roundup of the latest mock drafts and odds, which will almost certainly change as we approach the main event Thursday night.

  • Shaedon Sharpe: No. 8 – New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers)
  • TyTy Washington: No. 23 – Philadelphia 76ers

New Orleans is a popular landing spot for Sharpe in NBA Draft projections because the Pelicans have enough talent that they afford to gamble on a relatively unknown prospect. On Friday, Sharpe told reporters on a conference call that he’s worked out for six teams so far: the Charlotte Hornets (Picks No. 13, 15), Detroit Pistons (Pick No. 5), Oklahoma City Thunder (Pick No. 2), Orlando Magic (Pick No. 1), Portland Trail Blazers (Pick No. 7) and San Antonio Spurs (Picks No. 9, 20, 25). Today, he’s working out for the Indiana Pacers, who have the sixth pick in the first round. Woo said he’s hearing Sharpe’s performances in workouts thus far haven’t been impressive enough for one of the very top teams to take a risk.

Sharpe’s workouts have been a hot topic around the league over the past two weeks, and while teams have appreciated his willingness to compete against other prospects in three-on-three settings, the sense I get is that he hasn’t moved the needle enough to solidify a spot at the very top of the draft. Teams have expressed concerns about his motor and the fact he hasn’t logged many high-level minutes, and Sharpe hasn’t necessarily assuaged those issues behind the scenes. Still, teams picking toward the back of the lottery don’t expect him to be available there, and he remains a potential trade target for teams looking to move up into the 6-8 range, with Indiana, Portland and New Orleans all in play for him.

As for Washington, seeing him fall to No. 23 would be disappointing, but Woo likes the fit in Philly.

  • Shaedon Sharpe: No. 6 – Indiana Pacers
  • TyTy Washington: No. 17 – Houston Rockets (via Nets)

Harper has TyTy going higher than Woo did, to Houston with the No. 17 pick, even noting the uncertainty with when the former Cat might hear his name called.

TyTy Washington Jr. could end up all over this draft. He might fall into the 20s, or he might end up going around 10th or 11th. I’ve got him here to the Rockets at No. 17 to help them add a playmaker next to Jalen Green. It also takes pressure off Kevin Porter Jr. as a point guard. Washington is great in the pick-and-roll as a passer. He loves passing ahead in transition to catch the defense napping. He’s great working in the middle of the floor too. The jumper had some mixed results, but he has good footwork with it, and his form is solid.

Shams Charania, Harper’s colleague at The Athletic, will likely go toe to toe with Adrian Wojnarowski in leaking draft picks Thursday night. He included this nugget about Sharpe’s workouts in his NBA Draft notes this morning.

Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe is the mystery man of the NBA Draft. Sharpe is a projected high lottery pick, and sources say he has conducted strong group workouts such as three-on-three scrimmages to showcase his ability for teams who have not seen him play organized basketball over the past year or two. Instead of conducting individual workouts, Sharpe sought the competition, working out for teams between the draft ranges of Nos. 1-13.

NBA Draft Position Over/Unders

What does Vegas think? BetOnline.ag released odds on when some of the draft’s top prospects will be picked. Here’s Sharpe, TyTy, and some familiar names:

  • Shaedon Sharpe: Over/Under – 8
  • TyTy Washington: Over/Under – 18½
  • Jalen Duren: Over/Under – 10½
  • Ochai Agbaji: Over/Under – 13½
  • Walker Kessler: Over/Under – 24½

Not long until we know for certain.

Comments / 0

 


FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 23 Pick Philadelphia 76ers Land Donovan Mitchell in […] The post Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-NBA All-Star reportedly seeking trade from his team

The son of a former NBA star is looking to carve out his own path … on a different team. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported on Monday that Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. recently approached management to discuss a possible trade. Iko adds that there is no bad blood between the two sides but that Martin simply needs more minutes to continue developing.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Shows What A Great Friend He Is After Getting Game Ball From The Celtics To Give To Finals MVP Stephen Curry: “I’m Doing Whatever It Takes To Protect His Legacy"

Andre Iguodala is the embodiment of a veteran leader on the Golden State Warriors. He was the first player the Warriors signed in 2014 with the intention to push for a championship. He has been a mentor to the Warriors trio of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry since he joined the team.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Mock Draft#Tyty Washingon#Tyty Washington#The Barclays Center#Lakers Rrb#The Charlotte Hornets#The Indiana Pacers
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant-Draymond Green Twitter banter draws hyped reaction from Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant had a bit of a colorful back-and-forth with Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors recently. It ended with Morant warning Green about the Grizzlies potentially heading to Golden State for a Christmas Day matchup between these two teams. Naturally, Jaren Jackson Jr. just had to chime in. Jackson backed […] The post Ja Morant-Draymond Green Twitter banter draws hyped reaction from Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mavericks working out ex-NBA champion

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off an impressive nine-win postseason, but they could be adding someone who has gotten all 16 wins before. JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported this week that the Mavs are hosting a free-agent mini-camp this week with over 30 players in attendance. One of the most notable attendees is former No. 4 overall pick Dion Waiters.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Boston Celtics' Brad Stevens to Jayson Tatum after NBA Finals: Get some rest

After Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had a rough NBA Finals, Brad Stevens had a simple message for his team's franchise player. "I just told him to go on vacation," Stevens, Boston's president of basketball operations, said with a smile during a videoconference call with reporters after Boston's season ended with a loss to the Golden State Warriors in six games in the league's championship round. "Go get some rest.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Klay stumbles, knocks over Warriors fan at championship parade

With the NBA season finally over, Klay Thompson can start preparing for an NFL tryout this summer. During the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco on Monday, Thompson was running around Market Street, where he appeared to trip on the bus track in the ground and proceeded to stumble and truck a Warriors fan who was walking in front of him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
