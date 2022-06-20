New NBA mock drafts, odds for TyTy Washingon, Shaedon Sharpe

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NBA Draft week is officially here, and regardless of your feelings about Shaedon Sharpe, he and TyTy Washington will walk across the stage at the Barclays Center Thursday night to begin their professional careers. When will they hear their names called? Here’s a roundup of the latest mock drafts and odds, which will almost certainly change as we approach the main event Thursday night.

Shaedon Sharpe: No. 8 – New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers)

TyTy Washington: No. 23 – Philadelphia 76ers

New Orleans is a popular landing spot for Sharpe in NBA Draft projections because the Pelicans have enough talent that they afford to gamble on a relatively unknown prospect. On Friday, Sharpe told reporters on a conference call that he’s worked out for six teams so far: the Charlotte Hornets (Picks No. 13, 15), Detroit Pistons (Pick No. 5), Oklahoma City Thunder (Pick No. 2), Orlando Magic (Pick No. 1), Portland Trail Blazers (Pick No. 7) and San Antonio Spurs (Picks No. 9, 20, 25). Today, he’s working out for the Indiana Pacers, who have the sixth pick in the first round. Woo said he’s hearing Sharpe’s performances in workouts thus far haven’t been impressive enough for one of the very top teams to take a risk.

Sharpe’s workouts have been a hot topic around the league over the past two weeks, and while teams have appreciated his willingness to compete against other prospects in three-on-three settings, the sense I get is that he hasn’t moved the needle enough to solidify a spot at the very top of the draft. Teams have expressed concerns about his motor and the fact he hasn’t logged many high-level minutes, and Sharpe hasn’t necessarily assuaged those issues behind the scenes. Still, teams picking toward the back of the lottery don’t expect him to be available there, and he remains a potential trade target for teams looking to move up into the 6-8 range, with Indiana, Portland and New Orleans all in play for him.

As for Washington, seeing him fall to No. 23 would be disappointing, but Woo likes the fit in Philly.

Shaedon Sharpe: No. 6 – Indiana Pacers

TyTy Washington: No. 17 – Houston Rockets (via Nets)

Harper has TyTy going higher than Woo did, to Houston with the No. 17 pick, even noting the uncertainty with when the former Cat might hear his name called.

TyTy Washington Jr. could end up all over this draft. He might fall into the 20s, or he might end up going around 10th or 11th. I’ve got him here to the Rockets at No. 17 to help them add a playmaker next to Jalen Green. It also takes pressure off Kevin Porter Jr. as a point guard. Washington is great in the pick-and-roll as a passer. He loves passing ahead in transition to catch the defense napping. He’s great working in the middle of the floor too. The jumper had some mixed results, but he has good footwork with it, and his form is solid.

Shams Charania, Harper’s colleague at The Athletic, will likely go toe to toe with Adrian Wojnarowski in leaking draft picks Thursday night. He included this nugget about Sharpe’s workouts in his NBA Draft notes this morning.

Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe is the mystery man of the NBA Draft. Sharpe is a projected high lottery pick, and sources say he has conducted strong group workouts such as three-on-three scrimmages to showcase his ability for teams who have not seen him play organized basketball over the past year or two. Instead of conducting individual workouts, Sharpe sought the competition, working out for teams between the draft ranges of Nos. 1-13.

NBA Draft Position Over/Unders

What does Vegas think? BetOnline.ag released odds on when some of the draft’s top prospects will be picked. Here’s Sharpe, TyTy, and some familiar names:

Shaedon Sharpe : Over/Under – 8

: Over/Under – 8 TyTy Washington : Over/Under – 18½

: Over/Under – 18½ Jalen Duren : Over/Under – 10½

: Over/Under – 10½ Ochai Agbaji : Over/Under – 13½

: Over/Under – 13½ Walker Kessler: Over/Under – 24½

Not long until we know for certain.