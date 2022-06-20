ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy volleyball welcomes incoming freshmen

By Josh Boutwell
Troy Messenger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Troy Trojans volleyball team is bringing in six incoming freshmen in the Class of 2022 signing class ahead of next fall. Among the incoming freshmen, are players from Ohio, Florida, Alabama, Texas and Wisconsin with a number of the players not only earning individual honors but boasting state championship rings,...

Troy Messenger

Rush Hixon makes the leap to college baseball

Rush Hixon has been the head baseball coach at Pike Liberal Arts School for the past two years and with that he’s brought two state championships to the Patriots, but on June 23 he made the tough decision to step away to pursue goals he’s set for himself.
Troy Messenger

Troy soccer announces 2022 recruiting class

The Troy Trojans soccer team announced its 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday featuring incoming freshmen from across the country. Troy’s soccer signees hail from Maryland, California and Puerto Rico. Jordan Schaetzly comes to Troy from Annapolis, MD and Nittany Vega is a San Juan, Puerto Rico native, while midfielders Halee Bradbury and Abria Smith are both California natives.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Former Enterprise baseball star transferring to Troy

Former Enterprise High School baseball star Parker Sessions announced on Monday his intention to transfer to Troy University to continue his college baseball career. Sessions played his high school baseball career at Enterprise, where he earned 2021 ASWA Second-Team All-State honors from his shortstop position along with making the Dothan Eagle Super 12 list and playing in the 2020 AHSAA All-Star Baseball Game for Team South. As a senior at EHS, Sessions boasted a .468 batting average in 27 games with 20 RBIs, one home run, 36 stolen bases and 23 runs scored. He also earned a .629 slugging percentage and as a defender, he earned a .912 fielding percentage with 37 putouts, 67 assists and six double plays. In his Enterprise career, Sessions earned a .301 batting average with a .433 on-base percentage and .975 fielding percentage.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Troy Messenger

Britt, Allen win Republican runoffs

Enterprise native Katie (Boyd) Britt is officially the Republican nominee for the United States Senate, defeating Mo Brooks in the Republican runoff election on June 21. Britt won the race handedly, earning 63 percent of the vote with 252,881 total votes compared to Brooks’ 148,425 votes for 37 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Troy Messenger

Entertainment highlight of SummerFest

The Knox Ryals Pavilion on the grounds of the historic Bass House in downtown Brundidge will be alive with music throughout the 2022 Independence Day SummerFest on Saturday. But before the music begins, the queens, who represent communities throughout the Wiregrass Region, will take center stage to be introduced and welcomed to Brundidge.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Troy Messenger

Kimber Manufacturing holds ribbon cutting for corporate headquarters

On June 21, Kimber Manufacturing held its long awaited ribbon cutting for its manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Troy. Back in 2016, Kimber Manufacturing announced that it was moving its manufacturing plant out of the State of New York and looking for a new home. In 2018, the City of Troy and State of Alabama managed to convince Kimber Manufacturing to move the facility to Troy, but ultimately the firearms manufacturer decided to also move its corporate headquarters, as well.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Ballot boxes being stuffed for BBA’s ‘Kiss a Pig’ contest

Word around Brundidge is that the candidates in the Brundidge Business Association’s Kiss a Pig Contest are stuffing ballot boxes. But, not their own boxes, but those of the other candidates. And, the world around town is also that the hog “ain’t too happy” at the possibilities....
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Troy Messenger

Brundidge inaugural fireworks show Saturday

As usual, the City of Brundidge will get the 2022 Fourth of July celebration off to an early start and with a SummerFest BANG!. The Brundidge Business Association’s Independence Day Celebration and SummerFest will get underway with the Independence Day Parade at 9 a.m. Saturday and conclude with the city’s Inaugural Fireworks Show at nightfall at Bulldog Stadium.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Person
Todd Grantham
Troy Messenger

Troy City Schools adopts new dress code policy

At the June 21 Troy City Schools Board of Education meeting, the school system unanimously approved the adoption of a new dress code policy. The new dress code policy will replace the existing uniform policy that Troy City Schools has adhered to for the past 13 years. “What we did...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Kids’ Fishing Day: ‘Special’ for all

The weatherman dialed up a hot, sunny day for Kids’ Fishing Day at Clay Hill Farms on Saturday. But, that didn’t keep the kids from coming or the fish for biting. “Had it not been for the extremely hot weather, we probably would have had a lot more kids but we had a great group and I think most all of them caught fish,” said Jerry Jinright, Pike County Conservation Enforcement Officer. “And they caught stringers of fish and some big ones.”
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Pioneer Museum fosters appreciation for the past

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama was a-buzz with excitement Tuesday as a large group of youngsters from the Boys and Girls Club of East Central Alabama came to learn and better understand how life use to be. Barbara Tatom, museum director, said when young people visit the Pioneer Museum that...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Brundidge Independence Day Summerfest on Saturday

The Fourth of July celebration comes early in Brundidge each year. The Brundidge Business Association hosts a birthday celebration for America the last Saturday in June each year and the tradition continues, said Brian McDaniels, BBA president. “We have a great day planned with something for everyone,” he said. “The...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
#Volleyball Players#Bayside Academy#Mvp#Al Com#Seton High School#Oconomowoc High School
Troy Messenger

Troy Police in search of missing 18-year-old

The Troy Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year old Emma Grace Knox. Knox was last seen Saturday, June 18, at around 11 a.m. leaving her residence. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray shorts and black shoes. Knox is a 5-foot-3-inch, 175-pound female. Knox is living with a condition that could affect her judgment and decision-making ability without proper medication, according to a release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
TROY, AL

