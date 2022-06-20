ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Ball Arena watch parties for Stanley Cup Final sold out

By Dara Bitler
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tqrdC_0gGPrffC00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Avalanche area headed to Tampa to take on the Lightning for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

While the Avalanche are on the road, Ball Arena announced a watch party for both games. However, tickets to the watch parties are sold out .

If you’re looking for somewhere else to watch the game, there will be a watch party for the Colorado Avalanche on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria .

Organizers said capacity will be limited to the first 10,000 fans who arrive.

Avalanche focus on resetting for Game 3

Watch parties on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria

  • These watch parties are free for every game of the Stanley Cup Final
  • There will be large video screens with full audio for the games
  • Chances to win prices
  • Events will start at 4 p.m. on game days
  • No chairs or blankets will be allowed
  • Standing room only

Here are some of our other stories for Avalanche fans:

The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

June 20 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives. You are asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) for any information regarding the above fugitives. Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up $1,000 in cash.
KXRM

Stolen vehicle and drug arrest of two felons

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) arrested two felons after responding to a call regarding suspicious activity early morning on Jun 16. WPPD officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle and persons near the Trail Ridge Apartment complex. When officer arrived, they found two suspects seated in a vehicle that was […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Devon Toews gets brutally honest on ‘dirty’ Nikita Kucherov hit in Game 3

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews is not a popular man in Tampa Bay right now. After a dirty cross-check on Nikita Kucherov knocked the Lightning star out of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Toews opened up on the play and had a brutally honest reaction. Via Peter Baugh, Toews claims to have not […] The post Avalanche star Devon Toews gets brutally honest on ‘dirty’ Nikita Kucherov hit in Game 3 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING COACH JON COOPER BELIEVES NIKITA KUCHEROV WAS INTENTIONALLY INJURED

The Tampa Bay Lightning showed they can't be counted out of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final Monday night by beating the Colorado Avalanche 6-2. However, that win may have come with a high cost as Bolts star player Nikita Kucherov left the game with just over five minutes left in the third following a hit from Devon Toews. Here's the hit:
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar gets brutally honest on controversial missed call in OT vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche took Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final courtesy of an overtime goal from Nazem Kadri. The goal was not without controversy, however, as the Lightning and head coach Jon Cooper were quick to claim that the referees should have blown the play dead because of a too many men penalty. Avs head coach Jared Bednar has now weighed in on the controversial goal, saying he saw nothing wrong with the play, suggesting that close line changes occur frequently throughout any hockey game, via Michael Traikos.
TAMPA, FL
bloomberglaw.com

Avalanche, Lightning Lawyers Make Moves as Teams Vie for Cup (1)

Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning reshuffle legal ranks. Lightning hire former FedEx Corp. senior counsel to team post. As the Colorado Avalanche prepare Wednesday to defend their 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals, the teams’ legal operations have been making moves. Margaret...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Final#Ball Arena#The Colorado Avalanche#The Tivoli Quad#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Top Dollar Pawn under investigation for allegedly selling stolen property

UPDATE: During the course of the investigation, developments within the case have prevented law enforcement from holding the press conference this afternoon. Law enforcement personnel is expected to remain at the locations of the search warrants for the next two or three days. COLORADO SPRINGS — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a multi-million dollar criminal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nazem Kadri sets insane Stanley Cup Finals history never seen before

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Nazem Kadri’s overtime goal put the two-time defending champions to the sword. And it made history in a way we haven’t seen before. According to NHL Public Relations, Kadri became the ninth player in league history to score an […] The post Avalanche star Nazem Kadri sets insane Stanley Cup Finals history never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist dies in traffic collision with truck

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported the city’s 11th motorcycle fatality of 2022 Saturday evening. At 10:47 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Nevada Ave. at a high speed with no exterior lighting, based on witness statements. A truck was stopped at the intersection heading eastbound on Espanola. As the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Fatal shooting at apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Sunday night shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs has left one person dead, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Around 10:49 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex near the 1800 block of Monterey Road after receiving reports of a shooting.  When officers arrived, they located one man […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

81-year-old man arrested for hit and run motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man for attempting to run after crashing into a motorcycle early morning. 81-year-old Rudolph Gallegos was cited for Felony Hit and Run charges along with additional traffic and criminal charges. Just before 9 a.m., CSPD were notified of a hit and run involving a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX Sports

NHL officiating back under microscope in Stanley Cup Final

Jon Cooper backtracked and shifted a possible missed call to the rearview mirror with the expertise of a coach who has been here before. Counterpart Jared Bednar, on the verge of his first NHL championship, sought to settle the issue once and for all and move on. Still, the Stanley...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

EPSO: Three suspects wanted for robbery in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for three suspects involved in a robbery that occurred near the intersection of Willow Park Way and Woodmoor Drive. EPSO warns the public not to approach the vehicle or the suspects. If you see the vehicle or suspects pictured above, contact EPSO at […]
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s brutally honest reaction to Nikita Kucherov hit in Game 3 win

The Tampa Bay Lightning won a must-win Game 3 over the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. However, head coach Jon Cooper wasn’t entirely happy following the game. During the third period of Tampa’s 6-2 victory, Kucherov took a nasty hit from Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews. The 29-year-old superstar made his way to […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s brutally honest reaction to Nikita Kucherov hit in Game 3 win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy