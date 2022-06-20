ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Five-Star WR Carnell Tate commits to Ohio State

By Hayes Fawcett about 5 hours
Five-Star WR Carnell Tate commits to Ohio State.

Five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate of Chicago (IL) announced his commitment to Ohio State Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 185 pounder chose the Buckeyes over Tennessee, LSU, and Notre Dame.

Tate on why he chose Ohio State

“I chose Ohio State because of what they do for the players at my position,” Tate said. “They’ve had success with putting receivers out into the league and I look up to them. Ohio State has always been a dream school of mine and Hartline and Day just made it easier for me to choose. Hartline has been great in helping develop receivers, and I can’t wait to be a part of that incredible room.

Tate and coach Brian Hartline have strong relationship

“I’ve got a great relationship with him,” Tate said. “He calls and asks how I am and what I got going on. His main pitch was if you wanna be great I can get you there. Nonetheless.”

Tate joins coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes’ Top 5 class in the 2023 Consensus Team Rankings, alongside Luke Montgomery, Dijon Johnson, and others.

“Well-rounded receiver with technical savvy and large catch radius,” On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote. “Has very long arms and big hands. Highly coordinated with the ability to track, adjust and high-point the football in contested situations.”

“Has shown some encouraging route-running skills. Doubles as a dangerous return man due to his change of direction and open-field vision. A good athlete with play speed, though not quite as fast as some of his peers in a combine setting.”

He ranks as the No. 15 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No. 2 wide receiver and the No. 4 player in the state of Florida.

