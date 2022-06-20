David Pierce on what he will take away moving forward from Texas baseball this year

(Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas may not have achieved their ultimate goal in Omaha, but David Pierce is still proud of what his team accomplished.

Following a tough loss to Texas A&M that ended their College World Series dreams, the Longhorns skipper spoke about what he’ll take with him moving forward from this season.

“I hadn’t thought about that too much. But I will say that this group has been in Omaha three out of the last four years. And that’s, even at the University of Texas, you can’t take that for granted. It’s hard to get here. Definitely even harder to win,” stated Pierce. “But it’s really tough to sustain what our program has sustained. And I’m just proud of that group. Since the COVID year, I think we’ve played 17 games, won 14 of those. And then we’ve won 50 and 47 games over 111 games and that two-year-and-short period.

“So these kids have just been incredible of just how they really worked and the routines and loved being at the ballpark. They really have been remarkable. And you watch it every single day. And to watch kids go take ground balls on their own where a lot of kids want to go hit in the cage. And just helping each other and being so receptive to coaching.”

While Texas won’t take home the trophy at the end of it all, Pierce still would rather make it this far with his group than nothing at all.

“I’m a little numb right now. A little kind of just don’t know what to say because I don’t think anybody was really ready to end this thing. Unless you win it all, though, you’re going to feel this feeling. And I’ll take this any day as opposed to not competing for the national championship.

“So I’m just so proud of our guys. And it’s just frustrating because we didn’t play well the last two games. But it took a lot to get here for our team.”

The journey was filled with tremendous moments, but only one team can have the ultimate victory dog-pile at the end of it all. It won’t be the Texas Longhorns, but David Pierce can find solace in another tremendous season for his program.