Steelers' Kenny Pickett reportedly 'has an uphill battle' to win starting QB job

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers were thrust into a new era when future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 NFL season. Pittsburgh signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky in March presumably to have him start ahead of career backup Mason Rudolph, but the Steelers then generated headlines by spending a first-round draft selection on Pittsburgh Panthers product Kenny Pickett.

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada confirmed earlier this month that Pickett was working with the third-team offense during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp while Trubisky was sitting comfortably atop the depth chart, and Trubisky made it clear in comments last week that he's assumed control of the offense. Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, it seems Pickett isn't all that close to replacing Trubisky as the club's QB1 ahead of summer.

"Of the three quarterbacks competing for the job, Mitch Trubisky was the most consistent and Pickett has an uphill battle to unseat him from that top spot," Pryor reported for a piece published Monday morning.

As Matthew Marczi noted for Steelers Depot, any supposed quarterback competition between the three options won't truly begin until training camp next month, and Pickett could do plenty in August preseason games to force Pittsburgh's hand before September rolls around. Nevertheless, there's little doubt that Trubisky has to be considered the favorite to win the starting gig before players reconvene in late July.