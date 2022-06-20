Are YOU the secret millionaire? Lucky EuroMillions ticket holder comes forward to claim life-changing £55m jackpot
A lucky winner has made a claim for the £54.9 million EuroMillions jackpot won by a single UK ticket-holder this month.
The mystery person matched all seven numbers and two lucky stars which won them £54,957,242.50 on June 10.
Camelot said the claim now has to go through a validation process before the prize is paid at an appointment with a winners' adviser.
Then the ticket-holder can decide whether to go public with their exciting news.
Camelot revealed they would not say if the winner is an individual or a group winner and would not share where the ticket was bought.
Camelot's senior winners' adviser Andy Carter said: 'It's been an amazing year for National Lottery players and we're delighted the huge £54m jackpot has been claimed.
'Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.
'There is another chance for a big UK winner tomorrow night when there is an estimated £122m EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs.'
This year has already seen an anonymous UK winner claim £109 million in the February 4 draw, followed by the biggest-ever National Lottery win of £184 million by Joe and Jess Thwaite from Cheltenham on May 10.
Comments / 0