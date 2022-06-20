ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Are YOU the secret millionaire? Lucky EuroMillions ticket holder comes forward to claim life-changing £55m jackpot

By Claudia Aoraha For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A lucky winner has made a claim for the £54.9 million EuroMillions jackpot won by a single UK ticket-holder this month.

The mystery person matched all seven numbers and two lucky stars which won them £54,957,242.50 on June 10.

Camelot said the claim now has to go through a validation process before the prize is paid at an appointment with a winners' adviser.

Then the ticket-holder can decide whether to go public with their exciting news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FpJ4n_0gGPqSAq00
The winning EuroMillions numbers in Friday's draw were 17, 26, 36, 37, 40 and the Lucky Star numbers were 09, 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38sgRy_0gGPqSAq00
One lucky UK ticket-holder won the £54.9 million EuroMillions jackpot from the draw on June 10

Camelot revealed they would not say if the winner is an individual or a group winner and would not share where the ticket was bought.

Camelot's senior winners' adviser Andy Carter said: 'It's been an amazing year for National Lottery players and we're delighted the huge £54m jackpot has been claimed.

'Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.

'There is another chance for a big UK winner tomorrow night when there is an estimated £122m EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs.'

This year has already seen an anonymous UK winner claim £109 million in the February 4 draw, followed by the biggest-ever National Lottery win of £184 million by Joe and Jess Thwaite from Cheltenham on May 10.

