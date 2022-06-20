ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL wants to hit Deshaun Watson with a 'significant' suspension, plus ranking NFL's top 10 receivers for 2022

By John Breech
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It's officially vacation time in the NFL. All 32 teams are done practicing, and they won't be starting again until training camp kicks off in late July, which means this is the one time of year where NFL players are free...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 44

Nick Cordaro
3d ago

I'd like to see him suspended indefinitely. Sadly that won't hurt Watson at all since his contract is fully guaranteed and the Browns would have to pay him even if he gets suspended. Personally I feel that when he returns he'll never be the same as he was when he was playing for Houston. all that rust will certainly impact him and then his confidence in his playing ability will be crushed.

thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
TMZ.com

Deshaun Watson Facing 24th Lawsuit, Graphic Allegations

A 24th female masseuse has just filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson ... alleging the NFL star was sexually inappropriate with her during a massage session -- and the new allegations are graphic. In the suit, filed in Harris County, Texas on Monday, Katy Williams claims Watson got in contact...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from the NFL?

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently on the roster at Cleveland Browns after a blockbuster trade this March. The ex-Texan, 26, has agreed to a settlement with 20 of the 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Watson is facing allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault, but...
NFL
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
ESPN

Deshaun Watson settles 20 civil suits, faces NFL suspension

HOUSTON --  Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watsons decision to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct may not dissuade the NFL from giving him a lengthy suspension, a person familiar with the leagues investigation told the Associated Press on Tuesday. Watson has been accused by massage therapists...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To League's Deshaun Watson Statement

The NFL has released a statement to address Tuesday's development concerning Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. "Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy. Today's development refers to Tony Buzbee's statement he released on Tuesday. The statement says all but four...
CLEVELAND, OH
12up

Kenny Pickett continues to make a splash with the Steelers

Big, big things are expected of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett this season and for the future. With Ben Roethlisberger retired, Pickett has some monster shoes to fill. The former Pitt standout is ready to answer the call and plenty of people believe in him. This includes LeSean McCoy, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Clemson Insider

Major news for Deshaun Watson cases

There has been a significant development in the cases against Deshaun Watson. The majority of the women who filed civil suits against Watson have agreed to settlements. Tony Buzbee, attorney for the women who (...)
NFL

