BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- As record high inflation and gas prices take a toll of Minnesota families, food shelves are preparing for what could be the hungriest summer yet.Second Harvest Heartland reports more than two-thirds of Minnesota's food shelves are already seeing or expect to see increased visits this summer. Some are already reporting increases of 30% or more. "We need just about everything," Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People (VEAP) volunteer Ollie Stocker said. The Bloomington-based food pantry is struggling to keep the shelves full of food as prices go up and donations from individuals and corporations fall. "Grocery stores are not able...

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 41 MINUTES AGO