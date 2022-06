A Kingsley man was charged after he stole a camper from a home in Wexford County in May, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers say the victim bought a used camper and parked it on the property on Woodstream Trail, but when he returned a few days later, it was missing. Evidence was left at the scene and tire impressions leading away were found, according to troopers.

WEXFORD COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO