Goldsboro, NC

One person in critical condition after Goldsboro shooting

 3 days ago
www.wral.com

Raleigh police searching for rape suspect

Raleigh police are searching for a rape suspect related to an assault that happened last week along Glenwood Avenue, near Glenwood South.
RALEIGH, NC
Woman shot at Raleigh apartment complex

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight at a Raleigh apartment complex. On Thursday around 1 a.m., officers from the Raleigh Police Department responded to the shooting at the Pines of Ashton apartments, located on Holston Lane in Raleigh near New Bern Avenue and WakeMed.
RALEIGH, NC
POLICE: Man died in hospital following Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was shot and taken to the hospital Monday morning died there later in the day. Police say the latest shooting happened around 10:10 a.m. Monday on Andrews Avenue, just north of Holly Street. Cleveland Ward had already been taken by car to Wayne...
GOLDSBORO, NC
City
Crime & Safety
jocoreport.com

Break-In Reported, Items Stolen From Fire-Damaged Convenience Store

SELMA – Authorities are investigating the theft of merchandise from a fire-damaged Johnston County convenience store. Popeye’s Gas and Grill at 6425 NC Highway 96 North of Selma was damaged in a fire reportedly around 10:30am Sunday. An employee was cleaning the grill when the fire broke out. The worker was seriously injured and rushed to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.
SELMA, NC
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Fayetteville

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning on Danish Drive that left one man dead. Police were dispatched at 11:38 a.m. to a reported shooting on the 800 block of Danish Drive. Officers found a man who had been shot and performed CPR, but he was pronounced...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
abc11.com

One killed in two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Cumberland County. A breaking news crew at the scene said it happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on NC 210. An SUV apparently crossed the center line and collided with a flatbed truck. A...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
One woman in critical condition, man injured in attempted murder shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were injured early Saturday morning in an attempted first degree murder shooting. Goldsboro Police officers responded to the 700 block of North George Street around 12:47 a.m. where they found 42-year-old Felicia Davis and 34-year-old Gregory McDuffie suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
Public Safety
Car goes off road into creek near Wendell

Wendell, N.C. — Lizard Lick Road reopened Thursday morning after a car went off the road and into a creek. The crash occurred before 5 a.m. just north of U.S. Highway 64. Police said a woman driving the car went off the side of the road behind a barrier and into the water.
WENDELL, NC
Another shooting in Goldsboro has victim critically injured

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been another shooting in Goldsboro, the fourth in just seven days. Police say the latest shooting happened around 10:10 a.m. Monday on Andrews Avenue, just north of Holly Street. Cleveland Ward had already been taken by car to Wayne UNC Health Care when police...
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville police looking for missing homeless man

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for a man they said is homeless and was last seen on June 19, 2022. Gary Wade Lenhart, 41, was last seen around 2 p.m. on June 19, 2022 at the intersection of Arthur and Evans Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

