ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

PaddleHeads' makeup game against Billings Mustangs postponed again

By Kelly Horyczun
NBCMontana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — A Monday makeup game the Missoula PaddleHeads announced late last week against...

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

National touring show Cirque Ma'Ceo coming to Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A performing act featuring horses and human artists from around the globe is headed to Montana. Five performances of Cirque Ma'Ceo will be held at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds this weekend on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Former Hellgate swimmer finishes 2nd at world championship

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Hellgate graduate and current North Carolina State University swimmer Katharine Berkoff finished second in the women’s 50-meter backstroke on Wednesday at the FINA World Championships. Berkoff posted a time of 27.39, earning her first medal in worlds competition. Kylie Masse of Canada won the...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
City
Great Falls, MT
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Billings, MT
City
Missoula, MT
1240 KLYQ

Watch a Bear Go Window Shopping on the Streets of Polson

We are sure that when someone from out of state thinks of Montana, they probably don't think that bears literally roam the streets like stray cats. But, they occasionally do. In fact, we are no strangers to frequent bear sightings in urban areas. This means being "bear aware" doesn't only apply to wilderness areas. A person could simply be taking out the trash or strolling around downtown and have a bear encounter.
POLSON, MT
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Custer Gallatin National Forest announces end to 3-districtwide closure

MISSOULA, Mont. — Custer Gallatin National Forest says the three-districtwide area closure has ended. A smaller districtwide closure is in place for the Beartooth Road only, except for the Pryor Mountain Unit. The Yellowstone and Gardiner Ranger Districts are now open. There are specific closures due to road damage...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billings Mustangs#Missoula Paddleheads#Inclement Weather#Cosmetics
travellens.co

21 Best Things to Do in Missoula, MT

Montana's popularity does not just revolve around the University of Montana; the city of Missoula's serene and adventurous surroundings add to its everlasting popularity. Nature has always been a source of immense inspiration, and Missoula has plenty to offer. It is home to acres of unexplored land, reserved forests, hiking...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Mountain Line expands service hours

MISSOULA, Mont. — Mountain Line is expanding bus service hours in Missoula starting July 10. Voters showed overwhelming support to expand Mountain Line’s service hours during the 2020 local election. Now Mountain Line is adding 30% more time on the road. The new hours will be:. Sunday from...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

In This Moment Announce Montana Show

In This Moment has announced a new tour kicking off this Summer/Fall, and they'll be coming close to Missoula, Montana so get your rock fist ready. Grammy Nominated rockers, In This Moment, are hitting the road with Nothing More and will be making a stop in Spokane, Washington as well as Great Falls, Montana. If you haven't ever seen H.A.M.B (Hot Ass Maria Brink), and her traveling carnival of misfits, this is definitely a show not to miss. Not to mention the absolute incredible energy openers, Nothing More, and what they bring to the table. I've been lucky enough to be in Rock Radio since the beginning of In This Moment and I can tell you the growth they have done musically and professionally is absolutely outstanding. Not to mention they are some of the nicest people in the rock world. If you get a chance to snag a meet and greet, it's well worth it. Check out the full tour dates below.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Ceremony to highlight traditional place name project, camas bloom at Lolo Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Nez Perce Tribe and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Service joined to create signs and interpretations of traditional Nimiipuu (Nez Perce) names for sites from Lewiston to Lolo Pass. A celebration is planned at Packer Meadows, which is also known as wispin’íitpe, meaning “as one travels...
LOLO, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Sports
103.7 The Hawk

Decades of Devastation. The Five Worst Floods in Montana History

Montanans are thankful that we don't live in a part of the country that experiences a lot of natural disasters. Sure, we have forest fires. And while they can be devastating, they typically don't impact heavily populated areas. We don't have hurricanes or tsunamis, nor are we in tornado alley. We've only experienced one deadly earthquake in modern history, the shaker that formed Quake Lake in 1959.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Grand opening will showcase renovations at Radio Central Building in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — After four years of work, historic renovations wrapped up at the Radio Central Building in Missoula. Building owner Nick Caras says historical research helped guide renovations, but supply chain issues delayed the project. Now visitors can check out the newly refurbished brick walls, windows, interior finishes...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

High-Speed Chase in Missoula Lasts Over 10 Minutes

On June 17, 2022, a concerned citizen reported a slumped-over male in the driver seat of a non-moving vehicle near Southwest Higgins Avenue and Northview Drive. The male also had an “automatic rifle” on his lap. The same caller then reported the male had begun to drive away. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
103.7 The Hawk

11 Questions with D’tective, Billings Longest Running Local Band

If you grew up in Billings on a steady diet of rock and roll, then you remember seeing great local bands at one of the many old venues that no longer exist. Places like Gramma's, the 17 Club, Casey's Golden Pheasant, Magoo's, Charlie Brown's, and Thunderbirds gave us so many good times and memories. And while most of those Billings bars and bands from the 70s, 80s, and 90s are long gone, one band remains... D'tective.
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

Camper trailer stolen, tree limb smokes on power line in Stillwater County

The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office from June 13-19. • At 5:55 a.m., a call was made to Animal Control about a calf standing near Highway 10 west of Park City. An attempt was made by the complainant to get the calf back in the fence, but it was unsuccessful. The calf was standing along the highway across from Brown’s Mini Storage, but the owner there did not know who the calf’s owner was. The animal was put back into the fenced area and the fence was repaired by 6:27 a.m.
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy