Fairhope continues Phase I of water conservation ordinance

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG )– The city of Fairhope continues to search for ways to conserve water while the city continues to deal with, “unprecedented heat, rising energy costs across all disciplines and a period of significant dry weather,” according to a news release from the City of Fairhope on June 17.

The city of Fairhope’s water conservation ordinance outlines three phases of water conservation response, and officials are now implementing the voluntary and highly encouraged Phase I of this plan.

Officials say the water remains safe to drink despite, “possible discoloration for some customers.” The city also urges residents to only irrigate their lawns between midnight and 4 a.m., “if they must.”

The Fairhope Community Park splash pad will be turned off throughout the day, Monday, June 20 to allow the Water Department to evaluate water consumption . The splash pad will be back open on Tuesday, June 21, but may have reduced hours.

If the water consumption does not improve, the Fairhope City Council will declare a water emergency and will continue to the next phase of the water conservation plan.

Unless a drastic improvement is made, Phases II and III will begin going into effect Monday, June 27. Phases II and III require mandatory compliance for landscaping irrigation, filling of swimming pools, washing of driveways and more.

If implemented, Phase II and III restrictions will be in effect, “until lifted by the City Council or until demand is at or below 100% of capacity for seven days,” according to the release.

