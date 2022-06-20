ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local businesses look forward to Solstice Santa Barbara set for Friday

By Patricia Martellotti
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Crushcakes in Santa Barbara is planning to crush it this summer, especially when Solstice Santa Barbara kicks off on Friday.

“We are so excited here at crush cakes look at us we’re already making cupcakes for solstice and pride combined because we’re excited about the month of June," said owner Shannon Gaston of Crushcakes.

The festival is projected to draw tens of thousands of spectators from around the world.

“I’m from Finland and I bought ice latte and this croissant … I think I’m going to come visit with my friends … and it sounds super fun because I’ve never been to anything like that so yeah you know it’s exciting," said visitor Hilma Kattunen of Finland.

Managers at Crushcakes said they’re baking hundreds of colorful cupcakes in preparation for the solstice celebration.

“It’s going to be popping here … it gets really busy here … it’s just a good time … everyone is full of energy. I mean our sales go crazy for solstice. And we love it, so many new tourists and people who haven’t been here before," said manager Justin Blum of Crushcakes.

Managers at nearby Carlitos Cafe said it’s always busy around lunch time.

But this Friday, they said it’s going to get even busier.

“I’m expecting pretty big crowds. I think just kind of being prepared for that and hoping for the best For customers," said host vyn Dalforno, of Carlitos Cafe.

“If you call in advance you can place special orders with us. if you want different fun like different solstice colors we can do that on cupcakes so if you call in advance it is the best way to do it and we’ll help you out," said Blum.

​The parade and festival is the largest event in Santa Barbara County, drawing crowds of over 100,000 spectators from around the world.

This will be the first time the event is bringing back the parade due to COVID.

The celebration will involve a creative display of floats, giant puppets, whimsical costumes and masks.

Organizers say more than 1,000 people of all ethnic and economic backgrounds will participate in the parade.

​On Friday, the festival will showcase local talents with music, dance and performances.

The post Local businesses look forward to Solstice Santa Barbara set for Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

