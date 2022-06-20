ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Tia Booth Planning for Fall 2023 Wedding to Taylor Mock: ‘Fingers Crossed’

By Sarah Hearon
 2 days ago
Courtesy of Taylor Mock/Instagram

First comes baby! Pregnant Tia Booth gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on wedding plans before she revealed she and Taylor Mock are expecting their first child.

“We haven't had to do much so far, which is nice. I'm not really in the thick of it yet,” the 30-year-old Bachelor season 22 alum said on Us “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast . “We still don't have a venue — don't have it, like, set in stone, but once I have that, then I'll have a date. Then, I can choose vendors and then it'll really get rolling. So fingers crossed it all works out.”

When her “Click Bait” podcast cohost Joe Amabile revealed that he and Serena Pitt are aiming for a September 2023 wedding, Booth added, “So I'll be right after you. … I’m hoping for late October, early November.”

Booth and Mock, 27, got engaged in April after nearly one year of dating. The Bachelor in Paradise alum accepted a proposal during a taping of Bachelor Live on Stage .

“Never been more shocked or sure in my life💍 I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!” she gushed via Instagram after the Atlanta engagement.

That same month, she did an Instagram Q&A with fans about wedding planning, revealing, “I’ve always wanted a long sleeve dress! And then maybe a hot jumpsuit for the reception and maybe even a 3rd short option too! I don’t know yet!”

She added that Mock “made my ring dreams come true!”

Two months later, Booth revealed that she is pregnant while reflecting on Father’s Day following the loss of her dad.

“While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do. Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this,” she wrote on Sunday, June 19, via Instagram. “Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever.”

Fans met Booth on Arie Luyendyk Jr .’s season of The Bachelor . She went on to appear on seasons 5 and 7 of BiP .

“I mean, I maybe wouldn't have played topless volleyball,” Booth joked to Us when asked about regrets during her time on the 2021 seasons. “I dunno. it is what it is. Once in a lifetime, why the hell not? I don't ever regret anything from the show. Like in that moment in time, it's what I felt like was right – that's why I did it or said it.”

