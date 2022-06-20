ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Police: Man armed with hatchet attacked woman in shower

By Jason Kotowski
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnVcI_0gGPnVMI00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man armed with a hatchet broke into a stranger’s home in southwest Bakersfield and attacked a woman who was showering, police said.

A male relative arrived home and detained the alleged assailant, Kyler Kuehl, until police arrived, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release.

Smash-and-grab suspects steal from jewelry counter at Walnut Creek Macy’s

Kuehl, 59, was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape during a burglary, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, police said. He’s due in court Tuesday.

The incident happened late Friday afternoon in the 3200 block of Park Bend Court, police said. The woman suffered an injury police said was not life-threatening.

Kuehl is held on $560,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Man accused of attacking showering woman pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of using a hatchet to attack a woman in a shower pleaded not guilty Tuesday to assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and committing a burglary with the intent to commit rape. Kyler Kuehl, 59, is due back in court July 1. Bail was set at $25,000. Police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Car-to-car shooting strikes unintended person's vehicle, injures 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (6/21/2022) Officers responded Monday around 5:50 p.m. to the 4000 block of Stockdale Highway for a report of a shooting. It was determined by officials that a car-to-car shooting happened involving two women struck by gunfire and an uninvolved driver's vehicle was also struck by gunfire during the shooting.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Ridgecrest man struck by lightning while walking with child, dog

A man is in the hospital after getting struck by lightning Wednesday morning in Ridgecrest, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. Officials said a man in his 30s was walking his dog and pushing his child on a stroller on South Norma Street near West Bowman Road when a lightning bolt hit the top of […]
RIDGECREST, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Lindsay man arrested in connection to homicide of his brother

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Lindsay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of his brother, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies say they received a call about an assault on the 21600 block of Avenue 242 in Lindsay.
LINDSAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hatchet#Macy#Violent Crime#Park Bend Court#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Detentions deputy smoked meth daily before work: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Asked if she lost a purse, Detentions Deputy Elizabeth Fernandez said, “I know where this is going, yes.” She knew staff at Lerdo Jail had found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside her purse, but claimed she found the illicit items in a bathroom stall inside the facility and had meant to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET 17

Man arrested for allegedly breaking Ross store’s windows

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man for vandalism after he threw rocks at a Ross store in northwest Bakersfield Thursday night. The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. at the Ross store on Rosedale Highway. BPD said several windows at the store were broken.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 arrest, 26 vehicles impounded in Bakersfield DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police officers made one arrest and impounded 26 vehicles during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in southwest Bakersfield, officials said. Officers set up the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 4600 block of Stockdale Highway near California Avenue between 6:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. The department said officers screened 1,387 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Mojave crash Wednesday night identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a car crash in Mojave Wednesday night. The coroner’s office said Seanjay Sharma, 37, of Marina Del Rey, was the driver of a vehicle that lost control and rolled over. The crash was reported at around 8:40 […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Early morning lightning strikes cause fires across Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lightning strikes early Wednesday morning caused several fires across Kern County. Firefighters responded to a call about a brush fire in Stallion Springs, but thanks to a strong response and heavy rain in the area, the fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters also responded to several tree fires across town. One palm […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner: man died from gunshot wound to head

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed earlier this month in southwest Bakersfield died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to coroner’s officials. Tramell Kwame Shotwell, 30, of Bakersfield, was shot in the 100 Block Fishering Drive at about 6 p.m. on June 3, officials said. He was pronounced dead at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a man suspected of exposing himself

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is suspected of exposing himself to an underage female, according to BPD. Police say, surveillance cameras caught the man entering a business in the 2500 block of south H Street on May 14 at 5 p.m., exposing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist killed in northeast Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Friday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield. The collision involving a red sedan and a motorcycle was reported just after 4 p.m. at the intersection at River Boulevard and Bernard Street. The motorcyclist was thrown off the bike and found injured down on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy