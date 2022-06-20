Vicki Gunvalson Met New Boyfriend Through a Mutual Friend: ‘He’s a Breath of Fresh Air’

Vicki Gunvalson with an inset of her and her new boyfriend Michael. KCR/Shutterstock; Courtesy Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

How long has Vicki Gunvalson ’s love tank been full? After going public with her new boyfriend, Michael , the Real Housewives of Orange County alum is giving Us Weekly the exclusive details.

"We met in January through a mutual friend,” the 60-year-old Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star told Us . "We are taking it very slow and we are both very aware of what happens to people dating in the public eye.”

Gunvalson went on to throw shade at her ex-fiancé, Steve Lodge.

“He is a MAN and doesn't need my fame or money, which is something that my ex Steve wanted. He used me and thinks he's 'famous' and so does his new wife,” she told Us. "It's an equally respectful relationship that I am protecting with everything in me. Michael will never be 'public.' He has seen what has happened to boyfriends and husbands with the media."

Gunvalson added: “He's a breath of fresh air and my family all gave me a big thumbs up."

The Bravo alum introduced Michael to her family — and the public — on Saturday, June 18.

Vicki Gunvalson with her family and new boyfriend Michael. Courtesy Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

“My heart is happy,” she wrote via Instagram. “So great introducing Michael to my amazing family. Lots of laughs and tons of fun. #midwestern #family #love #pizza #baseball #grandchildren.”

Her former costar Kelly Dodd made it clear she approved, commenting, “Omg I love your family say hi to Mike from me ❤️❤️.”

While news broke in September 2021 that Gunvalson and Lodge ended their engagement, fans will see the drama play out on the upcoming season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

“Everybody had an opinion but nobody really knew him,” Tamra Judge told Us about filming the series with Gunvalson as her breakup was going down. “I was the only one that actually knew him. And I knew that history and what was going on and what led up to it and everything and I knew that Vicki was very sad because she really wanted that relationship to work. But some of the other girls were kind of harsh with their words. Some are harsh, some were very supportive.”

Lodge, for his part, wasted no time moving on, marrying teacher Janis Carlson in April .

“We are extremely happy and excited to be husband and wife,” he told Us at the time. “Our relationship is incredible. We have created some wonderful memories already and can’t wait to create more.”

As the nuptials made headlines, Gunvalson tweeted: “People have been asking me to make a statement about my x-fiancé’s recent marriage. Here it is … I wish them the best. I’m just so thrilled and RELIEVED it wasn’t me at the altar with him.”