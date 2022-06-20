ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Vicki Gunvalson Met New Boyfriend Through a Mutual Friend: ‘He’s a Breath of Fresh Air’

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fHhE_0gGPnQwf00
Vicki Gunvalson with an inset of her and her new boyfriend Michael. KCR/Shutterstock; Courtesy Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

How long has Vicki Gunvalson ’s love tank been full? After going public with her new boyfriend, Michael , the Real Housewives of Orange County alum is giving Us Weekly the exclusive details.

Vicki vs. Dorinda! Brandi vs. Tamra! 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Cast Spills All

Read article

"We met in January through a mutual friend,” the 60-year-old Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star told Us . "We are taking it very slow and we are both very aware of what happens to people dating in the public eye.”

Gunvalson went on to throw shade at her ex-fiancé, Steve Lodge.

“He is a MAN and doesn't need my fame or money, which is something that my ex Steve wanted. He used me and thinks he's 'famous' and so does his new wife,” she told Us. "It's an equally respectful relationship that I am protecting with everything in me. Michael will never be 'public.' He has seen what has happened to boyfriends and husbands with the media."

Former ‘RHOC’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Read article

Gunvalson added: “He's a breath of fresh air and my family all gave me a big thumbs up."

The Bravo alum introduced Michael to her family — and the public — on Saturday, June 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7vww_0gGPnQwf00
Vicki Gunvalson with her family and new boyfriend Michael. Courtesy Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

“My heart is happy,” she wrote via Instagram. “So great introducing Michael to my amazing family. Lots of laughs and tons of fun. #midwestern #family #love #pizza #baseball #grandchildren.”

Her former costar Kelly Dodd made it clear she approved, commenting, “Omg I love your family say hi to Mike from me ❤️❤️.”

While news broke in September 2021 that Gunvalson and Lodge ended their engagement, fans will see the drama play out on the upcoming season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

“Everybody had an opinion but nobody really knew him,” Tamra Judge told Us about filming the series with Gunvalson as her breakup was going down. “I was the only one that actually knew him. And I knew that history and what was going on and what led up to it and everything and I knew that Vicki was very sad because she really wanted that relationship to work. But some of the other girls were kind of harsh with their words. Some are harsh, some were very supportive.”

Inside Steve Lodge and Janis Carlson's Mexican Wedding

Read article

Lodge, for his part, wasted no time moving on, marrying teacher Janis Carlson in April .

“We are extremely happy and excited to be husband and wife,” he told Us at the time. “Our relationship is incredible. We have created some wonderful memories already and can’t wait to create more.”

As the nuptials made headlines, Gunvalson tweeted: “People have been asking me to make a statement about my x-fiancé’s recent marriage. Here it is … I wish them the best. I’m just so thrilled and RELIEVED it wasn’t me at the altar with him.”

Comments / 9

Related
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Says Gina Kirschenheiter’s Boyfriend Will Leave Her If She’s Not On Real Housewives Of Orange County

Kelly Dodd really loves trashing her ex-castmates. The fired Real Housewives of Orange County cast member ended her five season run by being booted in 2020. Fans tired of her vitriol and her controversial comments off the show didn’t help matters. But even though RHOC is done with Kelly, Kelly isn’t done with RHOC. Her […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Gina Kirschenheiter’s Boyfriend Will Leave Her If She’s Not On Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Says Vicki Gunvalson “Dates People Who Pretend To Have Cancer”; Slams Vicki For Dissing Blue Stone Manor

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is almost upon us. The second season of the hit franchise RHUGT is set to debut June 23rd on Peacock. And things have been heating up in the months following filming. With cast members like Brandi Glanville and Tamra Judge, you know things are going to get mean. […] The post Dorinda Medley Says Vicki Gunvalson “Dates People Who Pretend To Have Cancer”; Slams Vicki For Dissing Blue Stone Manor appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin

Just in time for Pride Month, Kelly Dodd is making headlines for making insinuations about Harry Hamlin’s sexuality. It’s weird, and it’s gross, but at this point, it’s what we come to expect from the former Real Housewives of Orange County star. And if there’s one thing we’ve come to expect from Lisa Rinna, it’s […] The post Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
Reality Tea

Brandi Glanville Says Vicki Gunvalson Was “A Bitch” After Her Breakup With Steve Lodge

Vicki Gunvalson may have finally moved on, but not before pissing off her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club castmates. When the Real Housewives of Orange County OG came to the show, she was fresh off a breakup with former fiance, Steve Lodge. And according to Brandi Glanville, that put a real damper on […] The post Brandi Glanville Says Vicki Gunvalson Was “A Bitch” After Her Breakup With Steve Lodge appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Responds After Kyle Richards Calls Her “Crafty” For Claiming She Reached Out After Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed At Gunpoint

The debate rages on. Did Lisa Vanderpump text Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley after their traumatic home invasion? On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, when asked, Dorit claimed that Lisa did not reach out. This set off a social media battle between Lisa, PK and Dorit. Naturally, Kyle Richards also got involved to defend […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Responds After Kyle Richards Calls Her “Crafty” For Claiming She Reached Out After Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed At Gunpoint appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Is ‘Kinda Sad’ She and Jax Taylor ‘Don’t Hear From’ Lisa Vanderpump ‘As Much As I Thought We Would’

A missed connection. Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright claimed that her former boss and costar Lisa Vanderpump hasn’t been in touch with her and Jax Taylor as much they expected — and it’s been hard on them. “She said she missed us and stuff, but we don’t hear from her as much as I thought […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Girls#Wedding#Kcr Shutterstock#Real Housewives
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Frank Catania Confirms That Jackie Goldschneider Has Been Demoted On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Straight from Frank Catania’s mouth. Recently, there has been a rumor going around that Jackie Goldschneider was demoted to a “friend of”. Jackie, who joined the cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2018, had a particularly rough season personally. She openly struggled with her eating disorder and sought treatment while filming. It was […] The post Frank Catania Confirms That Jackie Goldschneider Has Been Demoted On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Katie Maloney Moves Into 'Peaceful' New Apartment After Leaving 'Dream Home' With Ex Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney is settling into single life in a new apartment. "It has been quite a week, a long week and I'm tired," Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney, 35, admits in the June 10 episode of her podcast You're Gonna Love Me titled "I Moved Out!" The reality star recently left behind the home she shared with her ex Tom Schwartz and moved into an apartment — something she's having complicated feelings about.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Stassi Schroeder Said Others Were Involved In Incident That Led To Vanderpump Rules Firing

In June of 2020, Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder were fired for racist behavior. In 2018, Stassi and Kristen accused the only Black VPR cast member, Faith Stowers, of stealing clothing and credit cards. They actually called the police. Faith was innocent and felt “so vindicated” when her co-stars were fired. Faith […] The post Stassi Schroeder Said Others Were Involved In Incident That Led To Vanderpump Rules Firing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
Distractify

What Has Chelsea Meissner Been Up to Since She Left 'Southern Charm'?

During her three-season run on Southern Charm, Chelsea Meissner briefly dated her co-star, Austen Kroll, before she decided to keep the details of her personal life private. Chelsea, a hair stylist, departed the Bravo series along with Cameran Eubanks Wimberly and Naomie Olindo (who is coming back when the show returns for Season 8 on June 23) after Season 6 wrapped in 2019. Since then, viewers have been able to keep up with the fan favorite on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Kenya Moore Gives An Update On Her Friendship With Cynthia Bailey After Falling Out On Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey were two peaches in a pod for the longest time. But the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars (current for Kenya, former for Cynthia) had their friendship put to the test when they both appeared on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip together. It was painful to watch the two of them […] The post Kenya Moore Gives An Update On Her Friendship With Cynthia Bailey After Falling Out On Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve

What a difference six years can make! When Bachelor Nation first met identical twins Haley and Emily Ferguson way back in 2016, they both still lived together in their family home, and frankly neither seemed grown-up enough for a serious relationship. “The Twins” were contestants on Season 20 of The Bachelor, where they made a joint attempt at Ben Higgins‘ heart. […] The post The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve appeared first on Reality Tea.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon is the Father of Abby De La Rosa's Baby on the Way

Nick Cannon says he'll be a dad once again -- and we've learned the mounting speculation he's having a kid with Abby De La Rosa is true ... they're welcoming another baby together. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Abby's due on October 25, the two welcomed twins together...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Keeping Close! Erika Jayne Getting Support From Her Son & His Father During Endless Legal Battles

Erika Jayne has given rare insight into her relationship with first husband, Thomas Zizzo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, opened up about the father of her only son during a Tuesday, June 7, appearance on Bravo's The Daily Dish podcast, where she revealed how tight the two have remained and how he's helped her navigate her endless legal woes. When asked if she was still close with Thomas, she replied, “Yes, actually, I am!” The Pretty Mess author went on to note how her former husband has been “very supportive, honestly, throughout the entire process” of her...
RELATIONSHIPS
musictimes.com

Britney Spears Bought a New House After Wedding but NOT the Best Her Money Can Buy?

Britney Spears scores both a new home and a husband in a span of one week. Britney Spears is constructing the ideal new life after her conservatorship and no one can stop her. Following her June 9 wedding to actor and model Sam Asghari, the "Toxic" singer bought a magnificent mansion to complete her happiness. Weirdly, it is located nearby her ex-husband's house. This can be practical though, given the fact that they share children.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Has Huge News About Daughter Gabriella’s College and Career Plans

We’ve watched Teresa Giudice’s daughters grow up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey over the years, and now another Giudice girl is getting ready to leave the nest. Teresa’s second eldest daughter, Gabriella Giudice, 17, is getting ready to graduate from high school next year. So when The Daily Dish caught up with Teresa at the NBCUniversal upfront earlier this month, we just had to ask the New Jersey Housewife what the future has in store for Gabriella as she prepares for this new chapter of her life.
EDUCATION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

156K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy