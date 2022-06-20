ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan bucks the trend of setting new record for gas prices, but we're still above national average

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yoEgj_0gGPmqje00

(WWJ) – Michiganders are seeing a little relief at the gas pump, but experts say prices will likely remain high this summer.

On Monday, Michigan bucked a multiple-week trend of new record prices at the gas pump. For the first time in a while, prices fell in Michigan, down 5 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

But gas still isn’t cheap. Michiganders are paying an average of $5.17 per gallon for regular unleaded gas – 82 cents more than this time last month and over $2 more than this time last year.

As for Metro Detroit, the area average is at $5.27, down 3 cents from last week, but still $2.09 higher than this time last year. That’s among the highest in the state, while Traverse City ($5.01) and Grand Rapids-Muskegon-Holland ($5.08) are among the cheapest.

The Michigan average is nearly 20 cents higher than the national average of $4.98, which is down 3 cents from a week ago.

Gas averages for Michigan and Metro Detroit are available on the AAA website.

AAA officials say Michigan drivers are paying an average of about $77 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

Officials say there’s been a slight drop in gas demand across the country, which has slightly helped limit pump price increases, but as crude oil prices remain volatile, the per-gallon price is expected to remain elevated this summer, AAA says.

AAA is offering tips for drivers looking to save of gas this summer:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.

Comments / 0

