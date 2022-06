The 2022 NBA Draft is on Thursday. The free agent negotiating window opens one week later. And the rumor mill is spinning in kind. The latest entry for Chicago Bulls fans to monitor comes from Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, who reports that the Bulls — along with the Lakers, Celtics, Suns and Jazz — "will have strong interest" in Nicolas Batum, who is expected to decline his $3.3 million player option with the Clippers for the 2021-22 season and become a free agent.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO