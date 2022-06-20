ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gambling poses problems for 1M Illinoisans

By Ron DeBrock
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD – More than a million Illinois residents either have a gambling problem or are at risk of developing one, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 9

Crysty'le
3d ago

many are depressed & broken mentally & sometimes don't realize it. If u ask why ppl gamble sometimes? Because it's an outlet for them. Yes, I know ppl can gamble & lose, which can cause them to become more depressed. But when ur goin thru it, one don't see it that way. Only if/when one takes the time 2 reflect then & only then will SOME see how bad off they've become/became. I use to go to the store & buy things I didn't need @ the time & let stuff pile up! until 1 day, I looked @ the totes, & began to reflect on things. I had all this stuff, which was basically just money & mo money sitting in totes. I could've used it 2 put down on a home, closing cost, more in the bank etc. But sometimes that's what it takes. It's sometimes a problem many do certain things they enjoy because their going thru sumn, sometimes what they like, will make more problems if they lack self- control. 💯 SOME MAY NEED EXTRA HELP! ALWAYS TRY 2 REFLECT BECAUSE IT CAN BE DETRIMENTAL IF NOT. WISHING ALL THE BEST!

Reply
2
guitarhaus
3d ago

as long as politicians make money, Casinos are here to stay....

Reply
8
Related
CHICAGO READER

The ‘tough on crime’ myth

As the election looms closer, it’s easy not to think of people in prison at all, except maybe as statistics. Those in prison are easy to dismiss. Yet it would surprise most people that the people in here are very politically astute. There is a reason for that: it’s because elected officials’ politics disproportionately impact marginalized communities. Perhaps more than any other demographic, their poli- cies directly affect our lives. Black and Brown communities and poor people of all races have long been targets of politicians and their tough-on-crime stances.
COOK COUNTY, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Here’s Something Much Better Than Money to Give Illinois Panhandlers

Illinois has seen an increase in people begging for donations due in part to a federal court decision lifting a panhandling ban. There's a different way you can help. During your commute, I know you've likely encountered men, women, and even children, standing in the middle of busy intersections like Perryville Road and E. State Street in Rockford with signs asking for help.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Springfield, IL
1520 The Ticket

Worth A Detour? 10 Of The Most Naughty Town Names in Illinois

Every state has at least one town that has the name of an innuendo. In Illinois' case, it has at least 10. If you're taking a road trip this summer, you may pass by a few of them. Some may be provocative, some just outright weird. While they may not be as famous as Chicago, you likely won't forget them. So here are 10 of the most naughty town names in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Responsible Gambling#Problem Gambling#Helpline#Illinoisans#Getty Images#Health Resources
The Telegraph

West Nile reported in Macoupin County

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported positive batches of West Nile Virus in Macoupin County and six others in Illinois. No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois this year; last year there were 64 human cases.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

REPORT: Illinois gas pump sticker mandate headed to federal court

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – By next Friday, gas stations statewide will be paying $500 a day if they do not display a state-mandated sticker on pumps. The new state law is being fought in federal court by the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association. The association claims the sign requirement is forced political speech, according to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
My Magic GR

Interesting Pick: Here Is What The Illinois DNR Renamed Asian Carp

The Illinois DNR made an announcement on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 that they had made a pick for renaming the Asian carp. Asian carp is an invasive species that were originally imported to the United States in the 1970s as a way to control nuisance algal blooms in wastewater treatment plants and aquaculture ponds as well as for human food according to USGS.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Telegraph

State fair cancels poultry shows

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has announced today both junior and open live poultry shows at the Illinois State Fair will be canceled this year to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Throwback: 150 Years Ago, These Were Illinois’ Most Common Jobs

If you think about it, there's probably a good chance that the job you hold now probably didn't even exist in Illinois back 150 years ago (1872), with scattered exceptions. My own job surely wasn't around back then. If a guy wanted to do a morning talk show, he'd head out to the barn to chat up the cows whilst being perched on a tiny stool, and doing call-ins consisted of neighbors shouting things at you over the fence.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Gov. Pritzker Designates the Official Snake of the State of Illinois

Governor JB Pritzker designated the Eastern Milksnake as the official snake of the State of Illinois. House Bill 4821 began as an initiative led by Gentry Heiple, a 7th grader at Carterville Junior High School. Gentry was inspired to advocate for this legislation after reaching out to State Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) to inquire about how a bill becomes a law. Gentry conducted all the research and ultimately chose the eastern milksnake. He presented his idea to the House of Representatives State Government Administration Committee who gave unanimous consent.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Cocaine ring leader gets 30-year prison term

EAST ST. LOUIS — The ringleader of a Houston-based drug trafficking operation responsible for moving hundreds of pounds of cocaine through southern Illinois has been sentenced to 30 years in a federal prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
HOUSTON, TX
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy