Two arrested after stolen car chase in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police made two arrests after chasing a stolen car Monday morning.State Police arrest man, rescue 3-year-old after barricade incident
A stolen vehicle, a Toyota Prius, was noticed around Riverdale Street at the I-91 ramp at about 2:39 a.m. Monday morning. When an officer tried to conducted a traffic stop, the vehicle left the area, went through a red light at the intersection of Riverdale and Elm Street and continued South at a high speed. The Prius then attempted to exit Route 5 onto the off ramp of the North End Bridge rotary when it went airborne after hitting a curb and rolled into the middle of the rotary.
The two occupants, 19-year-old Juan Jacob Hernandez of Schenectady, New York and 22-year-old Rahzare Reakwon Williams of Albany, New York were both removed from the Prius and taken into custody. They suffered minor injuries which were treated at a hospital before being booked at the police station.
Hernandez was charged with:
- Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Concealing Number Plate Violation
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Fail to Stop for Police
- Fail to Stop for Red Lens
- Receiving Stolen Property
Williams was charged with:
- Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Receiving Stolen Property
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 8