West Springfield, MA

Two arrested after stolen car chase in West Springfield

By Aubree Carr
 3 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police made two arrests after chasing a stolen car Monday morning.

A stolen vehicle, a Toyota Prius, was noticed around Riverdale Street at the I-91 ramp at about 2:39 a.m. Monday morning. When an officer tried to conducted a traffic stop, the vehicle left the area, went through a red light at the intersection of Riverdale and Elm Street and continued South at a high speed. The Prius then attempted to exit Route 5 onto the off ramp of the North End Bridge rotary when it went airborne after hitting a curb and rolled into the middle of the rotary.

The two occupants, 19-year-old Juan Jacob Hernandez of Schenectady, New York and 22-year-old Rahzare Reakwon Williams of Albany, New York were both removed from the Prius and taken into custody. They suffered minor injuries which were treated at a hospital before being booked at the police station.

Hernandez was charged with:

  • Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle
  • Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Concealing Number Plate Violation
  • Marked Lanes Violation
  • Fail to Stop for Police
  • Fail to Stop for Red Lens
  • Receiving Stolen Property

Williams was charged with:

  • Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle
  • Receiving Stolen Property

Springfield, MA
