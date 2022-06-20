ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

A hidden gem that’s perfect for your special day

By Christine Kelso
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Your wedding day is one of the most special days of your life. So many people these days are choosing to mark that occasion at a place that is unique and memorable. We found that...

WOOD

Maranda’s Big 4 Weekend Fun Guide June 24th – 26th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is in full swing which means tons of great weekend events for families! Whether you’re looking for an educational experience, exercising out in nature or checking out some art, there is something for you and your family. Take a look at what’s going on this weekend for family fun!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Park Party Recess kicks off today in Wyoming

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This summer Maranda and the Park Party team are bringing the fun directly to five school districts to create impactful events for students attending summer school kicking off today in Wyoming! Park Party Recess will have all the traditional elements of Maranda’s historic Park Party concept such as large-scale inflatable attractions, princess and superhero meet and greets, free food, treats and more! While the parties are not open to the public this new format brings the parties to the heart of our communities, our schools.
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

Fun things to do in Holland this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is officially here and one of our favorite Lakeshore towns to visit is Holland – especially when it comes to dining, shopping and summer events. Linda with the Holland Convention and Visitors Bureau joins us to talk about everything going on this summer! You can enjoy shopping at the locally-owned boutiques, trying some of the amazing outdoor dining options and check out free events such as street performers on Thursdays and their Summer Concert Series on Fridays.
HOLLAND, MI
98.7 WFGR

A Muskegon Woman Is $500,000 Richer All Thanks To A Wrong Turn

A Muskegon County woman is now $499,900 dollars richer than she had originally thought after taking her winning ticket to the lottery office three months later. The 61-year-old woman has chosen to stay anonymous (and can you really blame her) purchased a Cashword Times 10 ticket at The BP gas station on E Apple Avenue.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Enjoy summer at Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is ramping up and if you’re looking for great ideas for the whole family, Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort has it all!. First up on their entertainment lineup is a great show that we’re so excited for – New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour is tomorrow night at the outdoor venue! It’s a great idea for a spontaneous day trip. They’ve also got a great lineup of shows this summer including Chris Stapleton, the Zac Brown Band, 2 Kid Rock shows and so much more! Check out the full lineup here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Beach and Boating forecast: June 23, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Heat will return Friday and Saturday, with cooler readings settling in for Sunday. Nonetheless, it will be an ideal weekend to hit the lakeshore to cool off on the beach and/or boat. High pressure slides east of Michigan and that will pivot the wind...
WOOD

Get in a round of golf at Pigeon Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you are a golfer and caught Terri’s forecast, I’m sure you’re excited to get out and play with this warm, sunny weather ahead. When you’re looking for that tee time, be sure to check out Pigeon Creek Golf Course in West Olive. It is located on Lake Michigan Drive and 120th Street, between Grand Rapids and the Lakeshore. They offer a beautiful, links-style course that is suitable for golfers of all skill levels. On top of that, Michigan Golf Live ranked Pigeon Creek as a top 10 course in the state of Michigan for under $50. So not only are you going to experience a top-notch course here in West Michigan, but you’ll be able to do so without breaking the bank to get out there.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
lowellsfirstlook.com

Along Main Street: 325 W. Main Street

The Lowell Area Historical Museum is taking us on a stroll along Main Street and sharing the history of buildings in Lowell’s historic downtown. To learn more about Lowell history, visit the museum website to explore its collection of local artifacts and records. 325 West Main Street. Date Built:...
LOWELL, MI
WOOD

Walking paths and hiking trails in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) – It’s June 21st, which means Summer is officially here! We encourage you to celebrate by getting outside and enjoying the fresh air! A great activity to do with your family is to enjoy one of the many walking paths and hiking trails in West Michigan. Grand Rapids Kids have put together a great list of places for families to see some beautiful scenery, get exercise, and enjoy the great outdoors. Check it out.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get out and explore Holland this summer

There's so much to see, do and experience in Downtown Holland this summer. Grand Haven swim area reopens after multiple water …. Group says potential Juul ban ‘very important step’. Police: Person hit, killed by train in Kalamazoo. Albion public safety: Man raised gun at police, shot …. Tips...
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Hospice of Michigan and West Michigan Alliance for Veterans, working together to benefit our veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-West Michigan Alliance for Veterans is a is an all-volunteer, non-profit foundation developed to help veterans. WMA4V currently provides services to West Michigan Veterans through the Veteran’s Housing Assistance Program, the West Michigan Veterans Assistance Program, the Veterans Greenhouse Collaboration, the PTSD off-site conference, and Habitat for Humanity. With a strong collaboration with Hospice of Michigan, the two organizations work to deliver the best services possible to our veterans.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Photos: West Michigan Chalk Art Festival 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michigan artists and creators came together to beautify Grand Rapids’ sidewalks with vibrant chalk art for the 2022 “West Michigan Chalk Art Festival.” Hosted by the Byron Community Wellness Center at Tanger Outlets Mall from Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19, the event featured live chalk drawings, a chalk experience for kids, judging of art, chalk art awards, and art viewings for the public.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The Lake Odessa Fair kicks off today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of our favorite parts of the summer is getting to check out the county fairs in West Michigan! There’s one coming up this weekend that kicks off today – the Lake Odessa Fair! There is so much to check out and enjoy including livestock, a car show, a parade, pickleball, sand volleyball, dodgeball and of course, a carnival!
LAKE ODESSA, MI

