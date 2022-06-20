ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Hardy Comments On The Young Bucks’ AEW Tag Title Win

By Dakota Cohen
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Wednesday on “AEW: Dynamite,” The Young Bucks became the first tag team in history to win the AEW Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions. The Hardys were originally scheduled to be in the AEW Tag Team Championship ladder match between the Young Bucks and Jurassic Express, but following...

www.wrestlinginc.com

wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

AEW's Jeff Hardy Arrested on Multiple Charges

Jeff Hardy has been arrested again. According to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Headlines, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and former WWE star was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday night. He was booked on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. As of this writing, Hardy is incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona, Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Real Reason Big Show Paul Wight Left WWE

Current AEW star Paul Wight is no stranger to changing things up. After debuting for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1995 as The Giant — initially billed as “the son of Andre the Giant” — Wight joined the Dungeon of Doom stable, though he’d soon trade up, becoming part of Hulk Hogan’s New World Order (nWo) faction. Four years after his WCW debut, Wight made the move to World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) predecessor, the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), in 1997, joining chairman Vince McMahon’s Corporation stable and turning heel under the name the Big Show.
WWE
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon Jumping Off Steel Steps On WWE Raw Is Now A Meme

While exiting the ring after his unannounced promo segment on “Raw” last night, Vince McMahon appeared to get his feet tangled with the bottom rope which nearly led to him taking a fall. However, McMahon would use the ring post to regain balance before jumping off the steel steps. According to fans at ringside, McMahon also used the railing for support to catch his fall after jumping off the steps.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

How Has WWE Stock Performed During Vince McMahon Controversy?

It’s been quite the week for WWE, both inside and outside the ring. The company has seen creative changes partially thanks to Cody Rhodes’ torn pectoral muscle and the return of Brock Lesnar, but the real focus of attention has been the numerous investigations into WWE and its former Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon. McMahon allegedly provided $3 million in hush money to a former employee following their alleged affair.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling World Reacts To Ezekiel And Elias Segment On WWE Raw

WWE took the Ezekiel – Elias – Kevin Owens storyline to new heights on Monday’s “Raw,” and fans and wrestlers alike loved every second of it. Prior to the Elias concert, WWE aired a special backstage encounter between the two brothers, which was apparently doctored to look like they were both sitting in the same room. Once Elias’ concert started, an irate Owens interrupted to question the legitmacy of the brothers’ meeting, claiming that they used CGI effects to deceive the WWE Universe. However, Owens would grow even more annoyed when Ezekiel popped up on the Titantron from the backstage area with Elias still in the ring. Thereafter Elias got the audience to sing along to a song that went “Kevin Owens is a liar,” which led to Owens tossing the guitar out of the ring. Elias retaliated by striking Owens with his signature jumping knee followed by a guitar shot to the back.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T On Whether WWE Bringing Back Lesnar Seems ‘Desperate’

Brock is back, whether you like it or not. A recent plague of injuries hangs around the neck of WWE’s main event scene like an albatross, with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton both out of action for the rest of the year. Both men were slated to be major contenders for the company’s top titles, and with plans having to be shuffled in the wake of the chaos, WWE has called an audible and brought back Brock Lesnar to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE Summerslam, despite the two having recently had a high-profile program culminating in last April’s WrestleMania 38 main event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star To Miss Forbidden Door, Surprise Replacement To Be Revealed

Tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite” kicked off with Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson coming down to the ring and addressing his future in the ring. He started off by saying that it is a great week to be an AEW and professional wrestling fan because Sunday is Forbidden Door and next Wednesday is the Blood & Guts episode of “Dynamite”. It’s essentially the total opposite of the technical wrestling masterpiece Forbidden Door will be, but it’s violence he’s excited for, just like the AEW fans.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Yet Another AEW Star Injured

Another AEW talent has found themselves on the sideline. Skye Blue is dealing with an undisclosed injury, according to PWInsider. Blue last wrestled on June 3rd against Marina Shafir in an “AEW Dark” match that was broadcast on June 7th. While not officially signed to the promotion, Blue...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Officially Advertises Major Championship Match For Forbidden Door

We don’t know who will be challenging “Switchblade” Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door in Chicago this Sunday, but we now know for certain that the title will be defended. In a press release on Tuesday morning regarding Forbidden Door being...
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (6/21): WWE NXT 2.0 Review, Bruce Prichard, WWE’s Ongoing Investigation

Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), Isa (@NYCDemonD1va), and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Backstage Reaction To WWE Naming Interim Head Of Talent Relations. – New Report Sheds Light On Current WWE Backstage Atmosphere. – Five Different Law Firms Investigating WWE...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Provides Update On His Battle With Cancer

WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is more determined than ever to beat his recurring prostate cancer. The veteran wrestler released a video on social media last night through which he detailed an epiphany he had before retiring to bed. “I was just in there, brushing my...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

How To Watch AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door On Sunday

If you were curious as to how you were going to check out AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday, you now have your official answer. AEW just confirmed that fans will be able to watch the inaugural All Elite/New Japan crossover event through Bleacher Report. The full announcement for the show is below:
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE removes Sasha Banks' banners

In recent days, the scandal of Vince McMahon's extramarital affair has overshadowed the situation linked to Sasha Banks and Naomi in WWE that has been going on for a few weeks, with the two continuing to stay out of the scene and with Banks who it would even seem to have been released, it is not known whether at his express request or at the behest of the WWE management.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Star Was Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown

Veer finally arrived on “Raw,” but could his former tag team partner be heading to “Smackdown?”. PWInsider is reporting that “WWE NXT” star Sanga was backstage at last Friday’s episode of “WWE Smackdown.” Formerly known as “Suarav” in WWE, Sanga was recently the muscle for fellow NXT star Grayson Waller. However, the duo no longer appears to be working together. Sanga being backstage at “Smackdown” has led to speculation that the big man will be heading to the blue brand.
WWE

